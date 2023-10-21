Thomas Frank: Five-year anniversary meal will taste better after Brentford win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thomas Frank: Five-year anniversary meal will taste better after Brentford win

By Press Association
Brentford manager Thomas Frank celebrated the victory over Burnley (Ben Whitley/PA)
Thomas Frank admitted his five-year anniversary celebration meal will taste a lot better after Brentford’s 3-0 Premier League win over 10-man Burnley.

The Bees had not won at home all season but goals from Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo and Saman Ghoddos left Frank toasting half a decade in charge in style.

“It was very good performance, a completely well-deserved win,” said Frank.

“The first half was maybe our best performance this season. We should have probably been 3-0 up – that’s the only negative.

“That’s us at home, having attack after attack, high intensity. A very strong performance. In the second half, Burnley got a little bit into the game but 2-0 killed them off.”

Frank, who took charge of the Bees in October 2018, added: “I’m just privileged and happy to have been here almost seven years and five years as head coach.

“It’s definitely better to celebrate with a win. I will be having a good glass of red and a bit of tapas, I think.”

There was another VAR issue for fourth official Darren England to deal with after Neal Maupay had an early header ruled out.

Nathan Collins was clearly onside when he hooked Mbeumo’s free-kick back across goal, while his central-defensive partner Kristoffer Ajer was standing beyond him in an offside position.

But it was Collins who was given offside by VAR Stuart Attwell according to the big screen in the ground, leaving England – only just returning to Premier League duty after he oversaw the VAR fiasco at Tottenham against Liverpool last month – to face the wrath of Frank.

In fact it was subsequently explained by the PGMOL that Ajer had been given offside, as he was obstructing Lyle Foster.

Frank, who was later booked for another rant at England after a foul on Mbeumo, said: “I still think the goal is very borderline.

“But when I have a go at the fourth official, I am always disappointed in myself.”

For Burnley another week in the bottom three beckons, which will come as little surprise if Luca Koleosho’s late miss-of-the-season contender – he somehow sliced wide of an open goal from five yards out – is anything to go by.

Their miserable afternoon was complete when Connor Roberts was sent off late on for bringing down Wissa.

“Simple. Overall, not good enough,” was Clarets boss Vincent Kompany’s verdict.

“In the first half, losing 1-0 was flattering to us. In the second half, I thought we came out and looked like we should have done in the first half.

“We played really well for that spell, but moments we don’t take – and they did take – put the game past us. But you can’t have 45 minutes like that in the Premier League.”