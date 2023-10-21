Thomas Frank: Five-year anniversary meal will taste better after Brentford win

Thomas Frank admitted his five-year anniversary celebration meal will taste a lot better after Brentford’s 3-0 Premier League win over 10-man Burnley.

The Bees had not won at home all season but goals from Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo and Saman Ghoddos left Frank toasting half a decade in charge in style.

“It was very good performance, a completely well-deserved win,” said Frank.

“The first half was maybe our best performance this season. We should have probably been 3-0 up – that’s the only negative.

“That’s us at home, having attack after attack, high intensity. A very strong performance. In the second half, Burnley got a little bit into the game but 2-0 killed them off.”

Frank, who took charge of the Bees in October 2018, added: “I’m just privileged and happy to have been here almost seven years and five years as head coach.

“It’s definitely better to celebrate with a win. I will be having a good glass of red and a bit of tapas, I think.”

There was another VAR issue for fourth official Darren England to deal with after Neal Maupay had an early header ruled out.

Nathan Collins was clearly onside when he hooked Mbeumo’s free-kick back across goal, while his central-defensive partner Kristoffer Ajer was standing beyond him in an offside position.

But it was Collins who was given offside by VAR Stuart Attwell according to the big screen in the ground, leaving England – only just returning to Premier League duty after he oversaw the VAR fiasco at Tottenham against Liverpool last month – to face the wrath of Frank.

In fact it was subsequently explained by the PGMOL that Ajer had been given offside, as he was obstructing Lyle Foster.

Frank, who was later booked for another rant at England after a foul on Mbeumo, said: “I still think the goal is very borderline.

“But when I have a go at the fourth official, I am always disappointed in myself.”

For Burnley another week in the bottom three beckons, which will come as little surprise if Luca Koleosho’s late miss-of-the-season contender – he somehow sliced wide of an open goal from five yards out – is anything to go by.

Their miserable afternoon was complete when Connor Roberts was sent off late on for bringing down Wissa.

“Simple. Overall, not good enough,” was Clarets boss Vincent Kompany’s verdict.

“In the first half, losing 1-0 was flattering to us. In the second half, I thought we came out and looked like we should have done in the first half.

“We played really well for that spell, but moments we don’t take – and they did take – put the game past us. But you can’t have 45 minutes like that in the Premier League.”