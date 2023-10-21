Rob Edwards salutes Luton super-sub Elijah Adebayo after equaliser at Forest

Luton boss Rob Edwards hailed “magic” super-sub Elijah Adebayo after the striker’s stoppage-time equaliser clinched a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Forest led 2-0 in the 83rd minute through Chris Wood’s second-half double, but Chiedozie Ogbene gave the Hatters a late lifeline and Adebayo’s superb effort snatched them a point.

The 25-year-old took Tom Lockyer’s long ball into the box on his chest and buried a low shot in the second minute of added time as Luton, promoted via the play-offs in May, registered just their fifth point from nine matches.

Edwards said: “It was a great goal. He’s got those moments. He came on against Burnley and got his goal and he’s done it again today.

“He’s got these little moments of magic in him. The assist he got at Sheffield United, the assist at Wembley. He’s had big moments for us Eli since we’ve been here.

“He was frustrated not to start the game as I would expect, but that’s what you’ve got to do when you come on. That’s what I want. He gives me a difficult decision to make next week.”

Forest were worthy of their 2-0 lead after Wood struck in the 48th and 76th minute, but Luton refused to surrender.

Ogbene lashed home in the 83rd minute after Forest had failed to clear a free-kick and Adebayo, a second-half replacement for Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, had the final word.

Edwards added: “I’m really proud of the players. The spirit, the fight and determination.

“We finish the game strongly. We will never give up, we will always keep fighting.

“We’re where we expected to be. Nobody expects us to be top four. We’re where we expected to be, in the fight we expected to be in. We’re comfortable with it.”

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper could not hide his frustration after his side’s winless run was extended to five matches.

“It’s disappointment in the end,” Cooper said. “We dominated the game and we’re disappointed we weren’t leading by one or two goals at half-time.

“We obviously got the early goal in the second half and then made it 2-0 and it all changes on a set-piece, which we defended terribly really.

“Of all Luton’s threats off set-plays, it was the worst delivery of the day and ends up in the back of our net and that’s where the momentum changes.

“It’s a real pity because of the way we had played for however long it was before their first goal went in because it was a comfortable game for us.”