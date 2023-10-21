Woman returns from holiday to find home demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman returns from holiday to find home demolished

By Press Association
Susan Hodgson’s mistakenly demolished family home (Susan Hodgson via AP)
Susan Hodgson’s mistakenly demolished family home (Susan Hodgson via AP)

A woman is mulling the next step to take after a company mistakenly demolished a home she owned in Atlanta in the US.

Susan Hodgson said in an interview with the Associated Press that she found a pile of rubble in place of what used to be her long-time family property when she returned from holiday last month.

“I am furious,” Ms Hodgson said. “I keep waking up thinking, ‘Is this all a joke or something?’. I’m just in shock.”

She said a neighbour called her while she was away, and asked if someone had been hired to tear down the vacant house.

“I said ‘no’ and she said, ‘Well there’s someone over here who just demolished the whole house and tore the entire house down’,” Ms Hodgson said.

When the neighbour confronted the workers, Ms Hodgson said she was told to “shut up and mind her own business”.

So she sent a family member over to see what was going on and who asked to see a permit.

When a person in charge at the site checked his permit, Ms Hodgson said he admitted he was at the wrong address.

“It’s been boarded up about 15 years, and we keep it boarded, covered, grass cut, and the yard is clean. The taxes are paid and everything is up on it,” she said.

Ms Hodgson said she has filed a report with police and has talked with lawyers but that they remain in limbo so far.

“We’re still in this process of figuring out what to do,” she said. “We keep pressing in different directions to see if something is going to happen.”

To this day, she said the Atlanta-based company responsible, You Call It We Haul It, has yet to contact her.

“How do people just go up and tear somebody’s property down and then just drive off?” Ms Hodgson said. “How can they think that’s OK? I just wish he would come fix the problem that he caused.

“It’s just hard to believe someone thinks they have the right to just come and tear something up and walk away from it and didn’t come back and say ‘I’m sorry. What do I need to do to fix this. It was an accident’. They didn’t give me nothing.”

The company did not immediately return a telephone message left on Saturday. In a statement to WAGA-TV, the company said it is investigating and working to resolve the mishap.