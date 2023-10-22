Salman Rushdie says freedom of expression must be defended unconditionally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Salman Rushdie says freedom of expression must be defended unconditionally

By Press Association
Author Salman Rushdie acknowledges applause as he receives the Peace Prize of the German book trade (Pool via AP)
Author Sir Salman Rushdie has called for the unconditional defence of freedom of expression as he received a prestigious German prize that recognises his literary work as well as his resolve in the face of constant danger.

The British-American author decried the current age as a time when freedom of expression is under attack by all sides, including from authoritarian and populist voices, according to the German news agency dpa.

He made his remarks during a ceremony in St Paul’s Church in Frankfurt, where he was honoured with the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade for continuing to write despite enduring decades of threats and violence.

Sir Salman was left blind in one eye after the attack last August (AP)

In August 2022, Sir Salman was stabbed repeatedly while on stage at a literary festival in New York state.

Sir Salman has a memoir coming out about the attack that left him blind in his right eye and with a damaged left hand.

Knife: Meditations After An Attempted Murder will be released on April 16. Sir Salman called it a way “to answer violence with art”.

The German prize, which is endowed with 25,000 euro (£21,768), has been awarded since 1950.

The book, about the attempt on Sir Salman’s life, will be published on April 16 (Random House via AP)

The prize jury said earlier this year that it would honour Sir Salman “for his resolve, his positive attitude to life and for the fact that he enriches the world with his pleasure in narrating”.

Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had condemned passages referring to the Prophet Mohammed in Sir Salman’s 1988 novel The Satanic Verses as blasphemous.

Khomeini issued a decree the following year calling for Sir Salman’s death, forcing the author into hiding, although he had been traveling freely for years before last summer’s stabbing.