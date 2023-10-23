Philadelphia Eagles sink Miami Dolphins as Super Bowl rivals set the pace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Philadelphia Eagles sink Miami Dolphins as Super Bowl rivals set the pace

By Press Association
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is stopped by Miami Dolphins linebacker David Long Jr (Matt Rourke/AP)
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is stopped by Miami Dolphins linebacker David Long Jr (Matt Rourke/AP)

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs – last season’s Super Bowl teams – are leading the way again after chalking up their sixth wins of the season.

Jalen Hurts overcame three interceptions to lead the Eagles to a 31-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, who came into the game 5-1.

Hurts has thrown as many interceptions in two games as he did all of last season, following three more in last week’s defeat to the New York Jets, but threw for two touchdowns and Kenneth Gainwell sealed the deal with a late touchdown run.

Tua Tagovailoa, who played with Hurts at university in Alabama, was also intercepted as he pushed for the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Chargers Chiefs Football
Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) intercepts a pass ahead of Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr (Charlie Riedel/AP)

The Chiefs won a sixth straight game with a 31-17 success over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns, one of them to Travis Kelce who was again watched by Taylor Swift.

The Super Bowl champions opened a three-game cushion in the AFC West division they are looking to win for an eighth consecutive year.

The Chargers stayed in the fight, trailing by just seven points deep into the fourth quarter, despite Justin Herbert being sacked five times.

APTOPIX Bills Patriots Football
New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki celebrates with teammates after his winning touchdown (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Bill Belichick became the third coach to win 300 regular season games as the New England Patriots surprised the Buffalo Bills 29-25.

The worst start to a season in Belichick’s lengthy tenure had raised questions about his future but the Patriots defied a fourth-quarter comeback to reach the landmark.

Trailing 22-10 at the break, the Bills fought back to take the lead only for Mac Jones – who completed 25 of his 30 passes – to find Mike Gesicki from one yard with 12 seconds remaining.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 357 yards and three touchdowns, as well as running for a score as the AFC East leaders proved far too strong for the NFC North pacesetters the Detroit Lions, running out 38-6 winners.

The New York Giants ended a run of four defeats as they turned in a much-improved defensive display with six sacks in a 14-7 win over divisional rivals the Washington Commanders.

Browns Colts Football
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) intercepts a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr (11) (Michael Conroy/AP)

The Cleveland Browns lost quarterback Deshaun Watson to a head injury early in his first start in three matches.

But back-up PJ Walker saw them to a 39-38 win over the Indianapolis Colts as Kareem Hunt ran for the winning score from yard with 15 seconds on the clock.

Tyson Bagent steered the Chicago Bears to a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the battle of the back-up quarterbacks, the rookie beating opposite number Brian Moyer for the hosts’ second win in three weeks after 14 straight losses.

Rookies Jake Bobo and Jaxon Smith Njigba caught touchdown passes as Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-10, while the Pittsburgh Steelers edged past the Los Angeles Rams 24-17

The Denver Broncos held on to beat the Green Bay Packers 19-17 for their second win of the season while a last-minute field goal saw the Atlanta Falcons to a 16-13 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.