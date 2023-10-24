West Maui reopening to tourists three months after deadly fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West Maui reopening to tourists three months after deadly fire

By Press Association
A man walks through wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 11 (AP)
All but the worst-hit areas of Maui will reopen to tourism on November 1 – less than three months after the Hawaiian island was hit by the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century.

Maui County mayor Richard Bissen said all but the burned-out sections of Lahaina will reopen after discussions with his advisory team, the Red Cross and other partners.

Travellers were evacuated from hotels in West Maui when the fire raged through Lahaina on August 8, killing at least 99 people and destroying more than 2,000 buildings.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green last month declared West Maui would officially reopen to tourism on October 8 to bring back badly needed jobs and help the economy recover.

Hawaii Wildfire Tourists Return
Kapalua Ridge Villas in Lahaina, Hawaii reopened on October 8 (AP)

The mayor modified the governor’s declaration with a phased plan, allowing a small section on the northern edge of West Maui to open first with the rest to follow.

Some residents drafted a petition opposing the return of tourists, saying the community was not ready.

Mr Bissen said on Monday workers are ready to return to their jobs while acknowledging “this isn’t for everyone.”

He said those not ready to go back to work should talk to their employers and “continue to seek the help and attention that they need”.

Residents who have been staying in West Maui hotels and other short-term accommodations after losing their homes in the fire will not lose their lodging, the mayor said.

“We’re assured by the Red Cross that their housing will not be in jeopardy,” Bissen said.

The mayor said the reopening schedule was voluntary and said some properties have already reopened on their own.