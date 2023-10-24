West Maui reopening to tourists three months after deadly fire

All but the worst-hit areas of Maui will reopen to tourism on November 1 – less than three months after the Hawaiian island was hit by the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century.

Maui County mayor Richard Bissen said all but the burned-out sections of Lahaina will reopen after discussions with his advisory team, the Red Cross and other partners.

Travellers were evacuated from hotels in West Maui when the fire raged through Lahaina on August 8, killing at least 99 people and destroying more than 2,000 buildings.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green last month declared West Maui would officially reopen to tourism on October 8 to bring back badly needed jobs and help the economy recover.

Kapalua Ridge Villas in Lahaina, Hawaii reopened on October 8 (AP)

The mayor modified the governor’s declaration with a phased plan, allowing a small section on the northern edge of West Maui to open first with the rest to follow.

Some residents drafted a petition opposing the return of tourists, saying the community was not ready.

Mr Bissen said on Monday workers are ready to return to their jobs while acknowledging “this isn’t for everyone.”

He said those not ready to go back to work should talk to their employers and “continue to seek the help and attention that they need”.

Residents who have been staying in West Maui hotels and other short-term accommodations after losing their homes in the fire will not lose their lodging, the mayor said.

“We’re assured by the Red Cross that their housing will not be in jeopardy,” Bissen said.

The mayor said the reopening schedule was voluntary and said some properties have already reopened on their own.