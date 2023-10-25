Arizona Diamondbacks seal their place in World Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Texas Rangers in the World Series after completing a comeback series win against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Corbin Carroll had three hits as the unheralded young Diamondbacks side, who scraped into the play-offs by clinching the final wildcard spot, won 4-2 in game seven of the National League Championship Series (NLCS).

The Phillies had won the first two games of the NLCS and were 3-2 ahead going into the final two games at home, but the Diamondbacks took early leads in both matches and hung on.

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll steals second under Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (Matt Slocum/AP)

It will be only the second World Series for the Diamondbacks, who won in their only previous appearance in 2001.

The Rangers, who are searching for their first World Series triumph, reached their first Fall Classic since 2011 with a seven-game American League Championship Series win over the Houston Astros.

Both teams finished last in their divisions with more than 100 losses just two seasons ago.

The World Series gets underway on Friday with game one in Arlington, Texas.