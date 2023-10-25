Republicans nominate Mike Johnson for House speaker after Tom Emmer’s withdrawal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Republicans nominate Mike Johnson for House speaker after Tom Emmer’s withdrawal

By Press Association
Republican Mike Johnson (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)
Republican Mike Johnson (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

Republicans chose Mike Johnson as their latest nominee for House speaker late on Tuesday, hours after an earlier pick, Tom Emmer, abruptly withdrew in the face of opposition from Donald Trump and hardline Republicans.

Mr Johnson of Louisiana, a lower-ranked member of the House Republican leadership team, becomes the fourth nominee after Mr Emmer and the others fell short in what has become an almost absurd cycle of political infighting since Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as party factions jockey for power.

Refusing to unify, far-right members will not accept a more traditional speaker and more moderate members do not want a hardliner.

Mr Johnson immediately faced a roll call behind closed doors to test his support ahead of a House floor vote, when he will need almost all Republicans to win the gavel.

Congress Speaker
Mr Johnson earned 128 votes in the evening vote (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Three weeks on, the Republicans are frittering away their majority status — a maddening embarrassment to some, democracy in action to others, but not at all how the House is expected to function.

After he withdrew on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Emmer briskly left the building where he had been meeting privately with Republicans, but he returned later to offices at the Capitol. He said Mr Trump’s opposition did not affect his decision to bow out.

“I made my decision based on my relationship with the conference,” he said, referring to the Republican majority.

He said he would support whomever emerges as the new nominee.

Mr Trump, speaking as he left the courtroom in New York where he faces business fraud charges, said his “un-endorsement” must have had an impact on Mr Emmer’s bid.

“He wasn’t MAGA,” said Mr Trump, the party’s front-runner for the 2024 presidential election, referring to his Make America Great Again campaign slogan.

House Republicans returned behind closed doors, where they spend much of their time, desperately searching for a leader who can unite the factions, reopen the House and get the US Congress working again.

Attention quickly turned to Mr Johnson of Louisiana, a member of party leadership who was the second highest vote-getter on Tuesday’s internal ballots. He earned 128 votes in the evening vote.

A lawyer specialising in constitutional issues, Mr Johnson had rallied Republicans around Mr Trump’s legal effort to overturn the 2020 election results.

But hardliners swiftly resisted Mr Johnson’s bid and a new list of candidates emerged within minutes of an evening deadline.

Among them was Byron Donalds of Florida, a Trump ally who ran third on the morning ballot, and a few others. Mr McCarthy, who was not on the ballot, won a surprising 43 votes.

One idea circulating, first reported by NBC News, was to reinstall Mr McCarthy as speaker with hardliner Jim Jordan in a new leadership role.

It was being pitched as a way to unite the conference, politicians said, but they were not certain it would fly.