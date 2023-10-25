Amazon rolls out independent cloud for Europe to address stricter privacy rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Amazon rolls out independent cloud for Europe to address stricter privacy rules

By Press Association
Amazon is rolling out an independent cloud for Europe as it seeks to address strict regulations that companies and those in the public sector face in the European Union (Mark Lennihan/AP)
Amazon is rolling out an independent cloud for Europe as it seeks to address strict regulations that companies and those in the public sector face in the European Union (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Amazon is rolling out an independent cloud for Europe as it seeks to address strict regulations that companies and those in the public sector face in the European Union.

Amazon Web Services said on Wednesday that its AWS European Sovereign Cloud, which will be located in and operate out of Europe, will have the same security, availability, and performance as existing AWS regions but will be separate from them.

The cloud will let customers keep all metadata they create in the European Union and will have its own billing and usage metering systems.

Max Peterson, vice president of Sovereign Cloud at AWS, said in a written statement: “The AWS European Sovereign Cloud reinforces our commitment to offering AWS customers the most advanced set of sovereignty controls, privacy safeguards, and security features available in the cloud.”

Transatlantic data protection has been a growing concern since the European Union’s top court struck down a data-sharing agreement in 2020 known as Privacy Shield.

The court said at the time that the agreement, which allowed businesses to transfer data to the US under the EU’s strict data privacy rules, was invalid because it did not go far enough to prevent the American government from snooping on user data.

In 2021 Microsoft said it would let business and public sector customers in the European Union keep cloud computing data inside the 27-nation bloc to avert concerns about US government access to sensitive information.

Amazon’s AWS supports 143 security standards and compliance certifications, to help customers meet regulatory requirements.

The company said AWS is collaborating with European regulators and national cybersecurity agencies to build the AWS European Sovereign Cloud so it is able to meet additional data residency, operational autonomy, and resiliency needs in Europe.

Germany will be the first AWS region within the AWS European Sovereign Cloud and will be available to all European customers.

Only EU-resident AWS employees who are located in the EU will have control of the operations and support for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

Claudia Plattner, president of the German Federal Office for Information Security, said: “The development of a European AWS cloud will make it much easier for many public sector organisations and companies with high data security and data protection requirements to use AWS services.”

AWS infrastructure in Europe currently includes eight regions in Frankfurt, Ireland, London, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, Spain, and Zurich.

The company plans to launch five more AWS regions in Canada, Germany, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Thailand.