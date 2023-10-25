Russian drone debris downs power lines near Ukrainian nuclear plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Russian drone debris downs power lines near Ukrainian nuclear plant

By Press Association
A Shahed combat drone (Alamy/PA)
A Shahed combat drone (Alamy/PA)

Russia has fired 11 Shahed drones against targets deep inside Ukraine, with falling debris damaging power lines near a nuclear power plant in the country’s west, officials said.

Ukraine’s air force said it had intercepted all the overnight drones.

For the fourth day in a row, the Kremlin’s forces took aim at the region of Khmelnytskyi, injuring 16 people, according to local authorities.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy Infrastructure said falling drone wreckage in Khmelnytskyi broke windows in the administrative building and the laboratory of the local nuclear plant and knocked out electricity to more than 1,800 customers.

The plant is about 120 miles east of the border with Poland.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country’s air defences are preparing for another winter of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure as the war enters its 21st month.

But Kyiv also plans to take the fight to Russia through its ongoing counter-offensive, he added.

“This year we will not only defend ourselves, but also respond,” Mr Zelensky said. “The enemy knows this well.”

Last winter, Moscow’s drones and missiles zeroed in on Ukraine’s power grid, hoping to erode the country’s will to resist Russia’s invasion by denying civilians heating. Ukraine said it was an effort to weaponise winter.

The looming wintry weather could further hamper battlefield movements in a conflict that is largely deadlocked, and compel the warring sides to focus more on long-range strikes, including drones which have played a key role in the war.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, said Moscow “is likely trying to expand and diversify its arsenal of drones, missiles and guided bombs for strikes against Ukrainian critical infrastructure” ahead of the change in weather.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky (Virginia Mayo/AP)

“Russia appears to be increasingly supplementing the use of Shahed… drones with cheaper and lighter domestically produced drone variants during strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure,” it said.

Russian news reports have mentioned one such drone, Italmas, which reportedly has a range of about 120 miles, allowing Moscow’s forces to strike targets far beyond the front line.

Another is an upgraded version of the Lancet drone with an extended range, which has been used extensively on the battlefield.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu visited his country’s forces in eastern Ukraine, his ministry said on Wednesday, meeting senior officers in the southern part of the Donetsk region to discuss preparations for the winter, according to the defence ministry.

The chief of the eastern group of forces, Lieutenant General Andrei Kuzmenko, reported on forming dedicated drone units in the area and on storm units’ tactics in capturing Ukrainian strongholds, the ministry said.

It also said that four Ukrainian drones had been shot down over Russia’s western Bryansk region early on Wednesday. Another was jammed and forced down near Sevastopol in Russia-occupied Crimea.

In Ukraine, at least three civilians were killed in the east and south over the previous 24 hours, and 22 people were injured in the west and south east, the presidential office reported on Wednesday.