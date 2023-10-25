Angry protesters demand promised aid after Morocco earthquake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angry protesters demand promised aid after Morocco earthquake

By Press Association
Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets of a city near the epicentre of the devastating earthquake that hit Morocco last month to express anger and frustration after weeks of waiting for emergency assistance (Youssef Mazouz/AP)
Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets of a city near the epicentre of the devastating earthquake that hit Morocco last month to express anger and frustration after weeks of waiting for emergency assistance.

Flanked by honking cars and motorcycles, demonstrators in the High Atlas town of Amizmiz chanted anti-government slogans as law enforcement officers tried to contain the crowds.

The protest followed a workers’ strike and torrential weekend storms which exacerbated hardship for residents living in tents near the remains of their former homes.

“Amizmiz is down!” men yelled in Tachelhit, Morocco’s most widely spoken indigenous language.

Entire neighbourhoods were flatted by the earthquake on September 8, forcing thousands to relocate to temporary shelters.

Morocco Earthquake
Tents house people from Amizmiz displaced by the September 8 earthquake (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

In Amizmiz and the surrounding villages of Morocco’s Al Haouz province, nearly everyone lost a family member or friend.

Tuesday’s protest was initially organised by a group called Amizmiz Earthquake Victims’ Co-ordination to draw attention to “negligence by local and regional officials” and to denounce how some residents had been excluded from emergency aid.

“The state of the camps is catastrophic,” Mohamed Belhassan, the co-ordinator of the group told Moroccan news site Hespress.

The group, however, called off its planned march after meeting with local authorities who ultimately pledged to address their concerns.

Despite the organisers’ cancellation, hundreds still swarmed the streets to protest at the conditions.

Protesters waved Moroccan flags and directed their anger towards local authorities, saying they had failed to provide the emergency assistance announced by Moroccan King Mohammed VI’s Royal Cabinet.

They chanted “Long Live the King” but implored him to visit Amizmiz to check on how local authorities are carrying out his decrees.

They protested about a need for dignity and justice, decrying years of marginalisation.

In the earthquake’s aftermath, Morocco convened a commission and formed a special recovery fund.

The government announced earlier this month that it had begun disbursing initial monthly payments of 2,500 Moroccan dirhams (about £195) and planned to later provide up to 140,000 dirhams (nearly £11,000) to rebuild destroyed homes.

Residents of Amizmiz told the Associated Press earlier this month that, although many had given authorities their contact information, most households had not yet received emergency cash assistance.

Morocco Earthquake
People dig through the rubble in Amizmiz as they try to salvage belongings and equipment (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

In Amizmiz, which had 14,299 residents according to Morocco’s most recent census, many worry about shelter as winter in the Atlas mountains approaches.

A mobile banking unit began operating in the town square in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Local officials collected phone numbers to send banking codes to allow residents to get their cash. For many, the subsequent delays were the final straw, Mr Belhassan told Hespress.

The Amizmiz protest over delays in aid comes after Morocco faced criticism for accepting limited help from only four foreign governments several days after the earthquake killed a reported 2,901 people.

Officials said the decision was intended to prevent clogged roads and chaos in days critical for emergency response.

Search and rescue crews unable to reach the country expressed frustration for not getting the green light from the Moroccan government.