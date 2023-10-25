JetBlue to expand transatlantic service with flights to Dublin and Edinburgh

American budget airline jetBlue said on Wednesday that it has started selling flights scheduled for next spring and summer between the United States and both Dublin and Edinburgh.

The low-cost carrier said it will run daily flights from New York and Boston to Dublin between March 13 and September 30, and from New York to Edinburgh from May 22 to September 30.

JetBlue plans to use single-aisle Airbus A321neo planes configured with 160 seats for both routes.

The company hopes to take advantage of strong demand for international travel, which has grown more quickly than domestic travel this year.

The New York-based airline currently flies to London, Paris and Amsterdam, far fewer transatlantic destinations than offered by its bigger US rivals.