Hurricane Otis unleashes massive flooding in Acapulco, Mexico

Hurricane Otis tore across Mexico’s southern Pacific coast as a powerful and dangerous Category 5 hurricane on Wednesday.

The hurricane unleashed massive flooding in the resort city of Acapulco and people took to looting as desperate relatives grew tired of waiting for help to arrive.

While little is known about possible deaths or the full extent of the damage — Acapulco was still mostly inaccessible by road as of late on Wednesday — experts are calling Otis the strongest storm in history to make landfall along the Eastern Pacific Coast.

Many of the once sleek beachfront hotels looked like toothless shattered hulks, after Hurricane Otis blew out hundreds — and possibly thousands — of hotel windows.

The hurricane blew out hundreds of hotel windows and left debris strewn across the beach (Marco Ugarte/ AP)

Choked with mud and debris, with no electricity or internet service, the Pacific coast resort descended into chaos after the storm, as thousands engaged in massive looting.

The hurricane had dissipated over the mountains by Wednesday afternoon, but left devastation in its wake.

Acapulco’s Diamond Zone, an oceanfront area replete with hotels, restaurants and other tourist attractions, looked to be mostly underwater in drone footage that Foro TV posted online on Wednesday afternoon, with boulevards and bridges completely hidden by an enormous lake of brown water.

Large buildings had their walls and roofs partially or completely ripped off.

Dislodged solar panels, cars and debris littered the lobby of one severely damaged hotel. People wandered up to their waists in water in some areas, while on other less-flooded streets soldiers shovelled rubble and fallen palm fronds from the pavement.

Cars cross a flood-damaged road through Acapulco (Marco Ugarte/AP)

While much of the city was in the dark and without phone service, some people were able to use satellite phones loaned by the Red Cross to let family members know they were OK.

Pablo Navarro, an auto parts worker who was lodged in temporary accommodations at a beachfront hotel, thought he might die in his 13th storey hotel room.

“I took shelter in the bathroom, and thankfully the door held,” Mr Navarro said.

“But there were some rooms where the wind blew out the windows and the doors.”

He said authorities seemed to have been blindsided by the hurricane’s rapid intensification.