Pakistan sets up deportation centres to hold illegal migrants

By Press Association
Local residents and Afghan nationals at rally in the border town of Chaman, Pakistan, on Thursday opposing a crackdown on illegal immigrants (Jafar Khan/AP)
Pakistan is setting up deportation centres for migrants in the country illegally, including an estimated 1.7 million Afghans, officials said on Thursday.

It is the latest development in a government crackdown to expel foreigners without registration or documents.

Anyone found staying in the country illegally from next Wednesday will be arrested and sent to the deportation centres.

Jan Achakzai, a spokesman for the southwestern Baluchistan government, said three deportation centres are being set up. One will be in Quetta, the provincial capital.

Pakistan’s caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti speaks to reporters during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Thursday (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Azam Khan, the caretaker chief minister for the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said the region will have three deportation centres. More than 60,000 Afghans have returned home since the crackdown was announced, he said.

He said migrants who are living in the country illegally should leave before the Tuesday deadline to avoid arrest.

Pakistan’s caretaker interior minister, Sarfraz Bugti, has said there will be no deadline extension.

Mr Bugti said during a news conference on Thursday that no migrants living in Pakistan without authorisation illegally would be mistreated after their arrests.

“They will not be manhandled,” he said, adding that they would get food and medical care until their deportations.

They are allowed to take a maximum of 50,000 Pakistani rupees (£150) out of the country, he said.

The minister warned Pakistanis that action would be taken against them if they are found to be sheltering migrants who are in the country illegally after November 1.

Evicting those living in Pakistan illegally was a challenge for the state, but “nothing is impossible to achieve it,” he added.

The country hosts millions of Afghans who fled their country during the 1979-1989 Soviet occupation. The numbers swelled after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

Pakistan says the 1.4 million Afghans who are registered refugees need not worry. It denies targeting Afghans and says the focus is on people who are in the country illegally, regardless of their nationality.

There has been widespread condemnation of the crackdown.

In the south-west Pakistani border town of Chaman, tens of thousands of people protested against the crackdown and new plans requiring the town’s residents to obtain a visa to cross the border into Afghanistan. They previously had special permits. The protesters included Afghans.

“We have relatives in Afghanistan. We also do business there; we have our shops there,” Pakistani Allah Noor Achakzai, 50, said.

He said Afghans crossed the border into Pakistan every day and returned home before the crossing closed, and that locals from both countries have gone back and forth on a daily basis for decades.

Last week, a group of former US diplomats and representatives of resettlement organisations urged Pakistan not to deport Afghans who are waiting for US visas under a programme that relocates at-risk refugees fleeing Taliban rule.

The UN issued a similar appeal, saying the crackdown could lead to human rights violations, including the separation of families.