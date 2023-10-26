Europe’s central bank expected to halt rate rises as conflict casts shadow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Europe’s central bank expected to halt rate rises as conflict casts shadow

By Press Association
President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde at the bank’s headquarters (Michael Probst/AP)
The European Central Bank is ready to leave interest rates unchanged on Thursday for the first time in more than a year as the Israel-Hamas conflict spreads even more gloom over already downbeat prospects for Europe’s economy.

It would be the bank’s first meeting with no change after a torrid pace of 10 straight increases dating to July 2022 that pushed its key rate to a record-high 4%.

The ECB would join the US Federal Reserve, Bank of England and others in holding borrowing costs steady — albeit at the highest levels in years — as inflation has eased.

In Europe, inflation peaked at a painful 10.6% in October for the 20 countries that use the euro currency as Russia’s war in Ukraine took a toll.

Those high prices have hit consumer spending, draining household finances with added costs for necessities such as food, heat and electricity.

But with inflation now down to 4.3%, analysts expect the ECB to hold off on more hikes during its meeting in Athens. It is one of the bank’s regular meetings away from its Frankfurt headquarters, meant to underline its status as a European Union institution.

Now, worries are sharpening about weakening economic growth and even the risk of a recession. Rate hikes are a central bank’s chief weapon against inflation, but they can weigh on economic growth by raising the cost of credit for consumer purchases, particularly homes, and for companies to buy new equipment and facilities.

Surveys of purchasing managers by S&P Global indicate that economic activity fell in October.

Analysts at ABN Amro bank foresee a 0.1% drop in economic output in the eurozone for the July-September quarter and minus 0.2% for the last three months of the year. The EU will publish third-quarter figures on Tuesday.

Inflation’s impact on consumers was a big reason why Europe has seen almost no growth this year, recording zero in the first quarter and 0.2% in the second. Its biggest economy, Germany, is forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to shrink by 0.5% this year, making it the world’s worst performing major economy.

The IMF says that even Russia is expected to grow this year.

And there is little prospect of improvement for Europe this year. The war in the Middle East has threatened to raise oil prices, though there hasn’t been a major spike or an interruption in supplies so far.

But the conflict adds uncertainty because Europe is heavily dependent on imported energy, which could be affected if the Israel-Hamas conflict widens to include Iran or its proxy fighters in Arab countries.

“The ECB won’t be in any rush to take further action,” said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING bank. “Instead, it will use a welcome pause to wait for more data points on the delayed impact of the rate hikes so far and developments in the oil price.”

The emphasis has shifted to how long rates will stay at record highs.

ECB president Christine Lagarde has repeated the bank’s message that rates have now “reached levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation” to its goal of 2% considered best for the economy.

That was taken as a signal the ECB was finished raising rates, though some analysts are not ruling out a last rate hike in December if the expected decline in inflation does not materialise.