Turkey’s president tells Pope Israel’s bombardment of Gaza is ‘a massacre’

By Press Association
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the West of ‘indifference’ towards the suffering of Muslims in the Israel-Hamas conflict (Paul Ellis/PA)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told the Pope that Israel’s attacks on Gaza have “reached the level of a massacre” and that the international community’s silence was a “shame for humanity”.

Mr Erdogan discussed the Israeli-Hamas conflict with Pope Francis on Thursday.

He was also quoted as telling the Pope during their telephone conversation that everyone should support efforts to deliver “uninterrupted aid to innocent civilians” in Gaza.

The statement from Turkey’s presidential communications directorate was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mr Erdogan reiterated Turkey’s position that a permanent solution to the conflict can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The Vatican said Francis’s phone conversation with Mr Erdogan, which was requested by the Turkish leader, focused on “the dramatic situation in the Holy Land”.

In the call, the pontiff “expressed his pain for what is happening and recalled the position of the Holy See, wishing that a solution for two states and a special statute for the city of Jerusalem can be reached,” said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.

The Turkish leader, whose country recently normalised ties with Israel, has increased the tone of his criticism of Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

On Wednesday, Mr Erdogan described Hamas militants as a group fighting for liberation — and not a terrorist organisation as it has been designated by the West. He also said he has shelved plans to visit Israel.

On Thursday Mr Erdogan slammed the European Union for failing to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and accused the West of indifference toward the suffering of Muslims.

“How many more children must die before the EU Commission calls for a ceasefire,” he said in a televised speech. “How many more tons of bombs must fall on Gaza before the United Nations Security Council can take action?”

Mr Erdogan accused the West of failing to see the violence unfolding in Gaza “because the blood being shed is Muslim blood”.

In his speech, Mr Erdogan also said Turkey has so far dispatched 10 planeloads to Egypt carrying humanitarian aid, including generators, destined for Gaza.

Twenty five Turkish medical personnel have also left for Egypt, he said.