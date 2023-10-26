Judge confirms Trump fine over out-of-court comment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Judge confirms Trump fine over out-of-court comment

By Press Association
Former president Donald Trump has been fined (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
Former president Donald Trump has been fined (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

A judge has reaffirmed Donald Trump’s 10,000 dollar (£8,260) fine over an out-of-court comment during the ex-president’s business fraud civil trial in New York.

Judge Arthur Engoron fined Mr Trump on Wednesday after finding that his comments to TV cameras outside the courtroom violated a limited gag order. It bars participants in the trial from commenting publicly on the judge’s staff.

Outside court on Wednesday, the Republican presidential front-runner complained that Judge Engoron, a Democrat, is “a very partisan judge with a person who’s very partisan sitting alongside of him, perhaps even much more partisan than he is”.

Those words came after one of Mr Trump’s lawyers had complained earlier that morning about the judge’s principal law clerk — the same one Mr Trump had disparaged weeks earlier in a social media post that prompted the gag order.

APTOPIX Trump Fraud Lawsuit
Former president Donald Trump is facing a civil fraud trial (Spencer Platt/Pool Photo via AP)

Summoned on Wednesday to the witness stand to explain his comment about the person “alongside” the judge, Mr Trump said he was talking not about the clerk but about his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who was testifying at the time.

On Wednesday, Judge Engoron called Mr Trump’s contention “not credible”, noting that the clerk is closer to him than is the witness stand.

Mr Trump’s lawyers insisted again on Thursday that Mr Trump was talking about Mr Cohen. Attorney Christopher Kise pointed out that right after Mr Trump’s reference to the person “sitting alongside” the judge, the former president said: “We are doing very well, the facts are speaking very loud. He is a totally discredited witness.”

Mr Kise argued that it meant the person “alongside” the judge was also Mr Cohen, and he asked Judge Engeron to rethink the fine.

Mr Kise also argued that if the judge maintained that the remark was indeed about the clerk, the fine would infringe on Mr Trump’s First Amendment rights.

“His business is being attacked, and he’s entitled to comment, fairly, on what he perceives in open court,” Mr Kise said.

Judge Engoron replied: “I don’t think it’s impinging on anybody’s First Amendment rights to protect my staff.” However, he agreed to examine the full remarks and reconsider the fine.

Trump Fraud Lawsuit
Michael Cohen gave evidence in the case (Seth Wenig/AP)

He subsequently decided to stand by it, citing “a brief but clear transition” between the mention of the person “alongside” the judge and the comment about the “discredited witness”.

“That was, to me, a clear transition from one person to another, and I think the person originally referred to was my clerk,” Judge Engoron said.

The case involves a lawsuit that New York attorney general Letitia James filed last year against Mr Trump, his company and top executives. The Democratic attorney general said Mr Trump and his business chronically lied about his wealth on financial statements given to banks, insurers and others.

Before trial, Judge Engoron found that Mr Trump, chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and other defendants committed years of fraud with the financial statements.

The civil trial concerns allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records.

Judge Engoron already ordered that a court-appointed receiver take control of some Trump companies, putting the future oversight of Trump Tower and other marquee properties in question. An appeals court has blocked enforcement of that aspect of Judge Engoron’s ruling, at least for now.