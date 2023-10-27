Heavily armed police surround home in search for Maine shooting suspect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heavily armed police surround home in search for Maine shooting suspect

By Press Association
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in Bowdoin, Maine (Steven Senne/ AP)
Heavily armed police surrounded a home on Thursday as they searched for a US Army reservist who authorities say killed 18 people and wounded 13 in a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

“You need to come outside now with nothing in your hands. Your hands in the air,” police shouted through a megaphone outside the home owned by suspect Robert Card’s relative near the town of Bowdoin.

Dozens of law enforcement officials had descended on the property, with extended announcements calling for Card and anyone in the home to come out into the driveway.

In most instances when police execute warrants — even for suspects wanted for violent crimes — they move quickly to enter the home.

“The announcements that are being heard over a loudspeaker are standard search warrant announcements when executing a warrant to ensure the safety of all involved,” state police spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

“It is unknown whether Robert Card is in any of the homes law enforcement will search.”

Officials later left the property, saying they were there to execute a search warrant.

Hundreds of law enforcement agents, including dozens of FBI agents, have been hunting for Card, a 40-year-old reservist with a history of mental health issues, since Wednesday night’s shootings at a bowling alley and a bar.

Schools, doctor’s offices and grocery stores closed and people stayed behind locked doors in cities as far away as 50 miles from the scenes of Wednesday night’s shootings in Lewiston.

Superintendent Jake Langlais said Lewiston Public Schools will be closed again on Friday, writing in a post on the district’s website: “We remain in a shelter in place situation.

“We will not open buildings or run bus transportation.”

President Joe Biden ordered all US flags to be flown at half-staff as condolences poured in from around the nation and at home, including from author and Maine native Stephen King, who called it “madness”.

The attacks stunned a state of only 1.3 million people that has one of the country’s lowest homicide rates: 29 killings in all of 2022.

Maine Shooting
A sign advises residents to stay at home in Lewiston while the shooter remains at large (Robert F Bukaty/ AP)

Card is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, authorities said at a news conference.

Card underwent a mental health evaluation in mid-July after he began acting erratically while with his reserve regiment, a US official told The Associated Press.

Earlier, police had not said if they have seen Card since the shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Just-In-Time Recreation, a bowling alley about four miles away.

The Androscoggin County sheriff’s office released two photos of the suspect walking into the bowling alley with a rifle raised to his shoulder.

Investigators also have not said what weapon or weapons Card used in the shootings or how he obtained them.

Maine Governor Janet Mills promised to do whatever was needed to find Card and to “hold whoever is responsible for this atrocity accountable… and to seek full justice for the victims and their families”.

Eight murder warrants were issued for Card after authorities identified eight of the victims, police said.

Ten more will likely be issued once the names of the rest of the dead are confirmed, said Maine state police colonel William Ross.

Three of the 13 people wounded in the shootings were in critical condition and five were hospitalised but stable, Central Maine medical centre officials said.

Maine Shooting
A woman is hugged by a man at a reunification centre at Auburn Middle School  after the shootings (Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via AP)

The attack started at Just-In-Time Recreation, where a children’s bowling league was taking place, just before 7pm on Wednesday.

One bowler, who identified himself only as Brandon, said he heard about 10 shots, thinking the first was a balloon popping.

“I had my back turned to the door. And as soon as I turned and saw it was not a balloon — he was holding a weapon — I just booked it,” he told the AP.

He said he scrambled down the length of the alley, sliding into the pin area and climbing up to hide in the machinery.

Less than 15 minutes after the shooting began, numerous 911 calls started coming in from Schemengees, which was offering 25% discounts to customers who work in the bar or restaurant industry.