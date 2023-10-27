Ivanka Trump must give evidence in father’s fraud trial, judge rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ivanka Trump must give evidence in father’s fraud trial, judge rules

By Press Association
Ivanka Trump will have to give evidence, a judge ruled (House Select Committee via AP)
Ivanka Trump will have to give evidence in the civil fraud case against her father, her brothers and the family business, a judge has ruled.

The ruling came weeks into the trial of New York attorney general Letitia James’ lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, sons Don Jr and Eric, the Trump Organisation and some executives. Donald Trump is set to give evidence on Monday November 6.

After Ivanka Trump was dismissed from the case months ago, lawyers for her and the defence contended that she should not have to give evidence, noting that she moved out of New York and stepped away from her Trump Organisation job in 2017.

The state’s lawyers argued that the former Trump Organisation executive vice president has relevant information.

APTOPIX Trump Fraud Lawsuit
Former president Donald Trump waits for the continuation of his civil business fraud trial in New York (Spencer Platt/Pool Photo via AP)

Judge Arthur Engoron sided with the state, citing documents showing that Ms Trump has ownership or management ties to some businesses in New York and still owns Manhattan apartments.

“Ms Trump has clearly availed herself of the privilege of doing business in New York,” Judge Engoron said. He said her testimony would not be scheduled before November 1, to give her lawyers time to appeal.

Ms James’ lawsuit accuses the former president of overstating his wealth for years on financial statements that were given to banks, insurers and others to help secure loans and deals.

The defendants deny the allegations. Donald Trump, the current Republican 2024 presidential front-runner, has called the trial a politically motivated “sham”.

The ex-president and his sons are expected to testify at some point. In a surprise preview, the elder Trump ended up briefly on the witness stand on Wednesday to answer Judge Engoron’s questions about an out-of-court comment.

Ivanka Trump’s lawyer told the judge on Friday that state lawyers had no legal basis to make her testify.

“At the end of the day, your honour, they just don’t have jurisdiction over her,” said the attorney, Bennet Moskowitz.

A state appeals court in June dismissed the claims against her as too old.

Ms Trump announced in January 2017, ahead of her father’s inauguration, that she was stepping away from her Trump Organisation job. She soon became an unpaid senior adviser in the Trump White House. After her father’s term ended, she moved to Florida.

“The idea that somehow Ms Trump is under the control of the Trump Organisation or any of the defendants, her father – anyone who has raised a daughter past the age of 13 knows that they’re not under their control,” said Christopher Kise, a lawyer for the ex-president.

Mr Kise maintained that state lawyers “just want another free-for-all on another of President Trump’s children.”

State lawyers, however, argued that Ms Trump was a key participant in some events discussed in the case and remains financially and professionally intertwined with the family business and its leaders.

“She is 100% someone who can come in and testify,” said Kevin Wallace, a lawyer for the attorney general’s office.