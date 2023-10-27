Democratic congressman challenges Biden for presidential nomination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Democratic congressman challenges Biden for presidential nomination

By Press Association
Dean Phillips is seeking to be the next US president (Alex Brandon/AP)
Dean Phillips is seeking to be the next US president (Alex Brandon/AP)

A Democratic congressman from Minnesota has announced he is challenging Joe Biden for the party’s presidential nomination.

Dean Phillips, 54, told an event outside New Hampshire’s statehouse: “I am today announcing my candidacy for the presidency of the United States of America.”

Mr Phillips, one of Congress’s wealthiest members, has been effusive in his praise for Mr Biden but also says their party needs younger voices to avoid a nightmare scenario where Donald Trump is re-elected next autumn.

While Mr Phillips is highly unlikely to beat Mr Biden, a run would offer a symbolic challenge to national Democrats trying to project the idea that there is no reason to doubt the president’s electability — even as many Americans question whether the 80-year-old should serve another term.

United States Australia
President Joe Biden is seeking re-election next year (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Mr Phillips may also benefit from New Hampshire Democrats angry at Mr Biden for diluting their state’s influence on the 2024 Democratic primary calendar, a change that state party chairman Ray Buckley has warned could create a “potential embarrassment” by “an insurgent candidate, serious or not”.

In a campaign video posted online, Mr Phillips promises to traipse through the snow to greet voters and “fix the economy”, a swipe at Mr Biden who has made employment and GDP growth a key part of a re-election bid built around the slogan “Bidenomics”.

Kevin Munoz, a spokesman for Mr Biden’s re-election campaign, said the president “is proud of the historic, unified support he has from across the Democratic Party for his re-election”.

“The stakes of next year’s election could not be higher for the American people, and the campaign is hard at work mobilising the winning coalition that President Biden can uniquely bring together to once again beat the MAGA Republicans next November,” Mr Munoz said, referring to Trump’s ”Make America Great Again” movement.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also noted earlier in the week Mr Phillips’ voting record and said: “We appreciate the congressman’s almost 100% support of this president.”

And, though Mr Biden will not officially run in New Hampshire’s primary and will be requiring a write-in campaign. the president is planning to head next week to Mr Phillips’ home state for an official event and fundraiser.

Moments before Mr Phillips even announced, Minnesota Democratic governor Tim Walz sent a Biden re-election campaign fundraising email titled “Minnesotans love Joe Biden” and took an indirect swipe at the congressman, writing that some of his state’s residents sometimes “make political side shows for themselves”,

Indeed, Mr Biden has long cast himself as uniquely qualified to beat Mr Trump again after his 2020 win, and top Democrats have lined up behind him while also positioning themselves for a future primary run.

Mr Phillips has already missed the deadline to enter Nevada’s primary and is little known nationally. Still, he argues Mr Biden may not be able to beat Mr Trump again, telling CBS News in an interview that aired Friday that polling suggests “we’re going to be facing an emergency next November”.

“I think it’s time for a new generation,” he said. “I think it’s time to pass the torch”.