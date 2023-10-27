Confederate general statue melted down to be turned into works of art

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Confederate general statue melted down to be turned into works of art

By Press Association
A bronze ingot melted from the statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee is shown during a news conference (Cal Cary/The Daily Progress via AP)
A bronze ingot melted from the statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee is shown during a news conference (Cal Cary/The Daily Progress via AP)

A statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee that was a focal point of a deadly white nationalist protest in 2017 has been melted down and will be repurposed into works of art.

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Centre, a Charlottesville-based black history museum, said that the statue had been destroyed.

The Charlottesville City Council voted in 2021 to donate the statue to the heritage centre, after it proposed a Swords into Ploughshares project that would melt the statue and repurpose it into “public art that expresses the city’s values of inclusivity and racial justice”.

Workers remove the monument to Robert E Lee (John C. Clark/AP)

The statue was taken down in 2021 after years of debate and delay.

Protests over the plan to remove the statue morphed into the violent “Unite the Right” rally in 2017.

It was during that rally that James Alex Fields Jr, an avowed Hitler admirer, intentionally drove his car into a crowd of counter protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others. Fields is serving a life sentence.

Two groups that had sought to preserve the statue sued last year to try to block the city from donating it to the heritage centre but a judge threw out their case.

Jalane Schmidt, from the University of Virginia Karsh Institute of Democracy, points at photos of the statue of Robert E Lee being melted (Cal Cary/The Daily Progress via AP)

At a news conference, heritage centre officials said they plan to solicit proposals on how to repurpose the statue. The centre hopes to pick an artist next year and is conducting a 4 million dollar fundraising campaign.

For now, the bronze from the statue has been moulded into ingots stamped with the words “SWORDS INTO PLOWSHARES”, some of which were on display at the news conference.

“Our efforts have been not to remove history but bear witness to the truths about our racist pasts and our aspirations for a more equitable future,” said Andrea Douglas, director of the heritage centre.