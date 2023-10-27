Salman Rushdie could give evidence in trial of alleged attacker – US prosecutor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Salman Rushdie could give evidence in trial of alleged attacker – US prosecutor

By Press Association
Sir Salman Rushdie was badly injured in the attack (PA)
Author Sir Salman Rushdie could give evidence against the man charged with repeatedly stabbing him when the trial takes place early next year, a US prosecutor said.

“He is on the people’s witness list right now heading into trial,” Chautauqua County district attorney Jason Schmidt said, following a court hearing in which the judge scheduled the trial for January 8.

Hadi Matar, 25, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and attempted murder.

Sir Salman Rushdie could give evidence at his alleged attacker’s trial (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Authorities said the New Jersey resident left the audience and rushed on to the stage where the The Satanic Verses author was about to speak in August 2022, stabbing him more than a dozen times before onlookers intervened.

Sir Salman, 76, who was left blinded in his right eye and with a damaged left hand, wrote about the attack in a memoir, Knife: Meditations After An Attempted Murder” due out on April 16.

Matar has been in custody since immediately after the attack at the Chautauqua Institution, an arts and intellectual retreat in the rural south-west corner of New York state.

“I think the biggest hurdle for all of us is going to be picking a fair and impartial jury,” Mr Schmidt said. He estimated the trial would last two weeks or less.

Sir Salman was the target of a decades-old fatwa by the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calling for his death over alleged blasphemy in The Satanic Verses.