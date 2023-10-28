US and China reach agreement for talks between presidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

US and China reach agreement for talks between presidents

By Press Association
President Joe Biden is set to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping (Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP)
President Joe Biden is set to meet with China's President Xi Jinping (Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP)

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to meet on the sidelines of next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, according to a US official.

The two sides worked out an agreement in principle for the meeting during the summit as Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi met with secretary of state Antony Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday, the official told the Associated Press.

The official said the two sides have not worked out details on the exact day of the meeting, venue and other logistics.

The White House said in a statement following Friday’s meetings the two sides were “working toward” a face-to-face meeting between the presidents on the sidelines of APEC, a forum of 21 Pacific countries.

China Colombia
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Ken Ishii/Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Biden met with Mr Wang on Friday in the Roosevelt Room at the White House. The meeting, with Mr Blinken and Mr Sullivan present, was the latest in a series of high-level contacts between the two countries as they explore the possibility of stabilising an increasingly tense relationship at a time of conflict in Ukraine and Israel.

The White House said Mr Biden “emphasised that both the United States and China need to manage competition in the relationship responsibly and maintain open lines of communication,” and he “underscored that the United States and China must work together to address global challenges”.

White House national security council spokesman John Kirby said Mr Biden viewed his meeting with Mr Wang as “a positive development, and a good opportunity to keep the conversation going.”

Mr Biden had been widely expected to talk with Mr Wang in a reciprocal action after Mr Xi met with Mr Blinken in June.

United States China
Secretary of state Antony Blinken shake hands with China’s foreign minister Wang Yi after a bilateral meeting in Washington (Jose Luis Magana, AP)

Beijing has yet to confirm if Mr Xi will travel to San Francisco for the annual APEC summit, which runs from November 11 to 17.

Mr Wang is in the middle of a three-day visit to Washington, where he has been meeting with top US officials.

After his initial meeting with Mr Blinken on Thursdau, the Chinese side said “the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on China-US relations and issues of common concern in a constructive atmosphere”.

The US state department said the two men addressed “areas of difference” and “areas of co-operation,” while Mr Blinken “reiterated that the United States will continue to stand up for our interests and values and those of our allies and partners”.