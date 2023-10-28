Opposition party to hold protest demanding resignation of Bangladeshi PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opposition party to hold protest demanding resignation of Bangladeshi PM

By Press Association
The opposition has held largely peaceful anti-government demonstrations for several months (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP/PA)
Bangladesh’s main opposition party is to hold a mass rally on Saturday in the capital Dhaka to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a non-partisan caretaker government to oversee general elections next year.

The ruling Awami League party has warned any attempt to trigger violence would be met with force and said it would hold a “peace rally” near the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s headquarters, where supporters of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, the party’s leader, also plan to gather.

The opposition says it is attempting a final push to remove Ms Hasina as the Election Commission prepares to announce the country’s 12th national election, expected to be held in January.

Tensions are high in Bangladesh, a parliamentary democracy with a history of violence during political protests, especially before elections.

The rivalry between Ms Hasina and Ms Zia has been ongoing for decades, and Ms Hasina’s government has been under pressure for months as the opposition has held largely peaceful anti-government demonstrations.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of Ms Zia’s party, said it would continue to push for the resignation of Ms Hasina’s administration and the installation of a caretaker government.

He said: “We don’t trust this government. They must go first to hold a free and fair election. Otherwise they would rig the election.”

Ms Hasina hopes to return to power for a fourth consecutive term and says the election should be held under her government’s supervision as specified in the constitution.

Ahead of Saturday’s rally, Obaidul Quader, the Awami League party’s general secretary, said its members would be on the streets and pledged to retaliate if there are any attacks by opposition supporters.

Mr Quader said: “The answer of violence is not silence. The answer of violence is violence. If our peace rally is attacked, our activists will not sit idle.”

Amid worries over whether the polls will be free and fair, a diplomatic row is also brewing between Ms Hasina’s government and the US.

The US State Department said in September it is “taking steps to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh”. These include members of law enforcement, the ruling party and the opposition.

The Biden administration has made the push for free and fair elections in Bangladesh “a prime focus of its democracy promotion policy abroad,” said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Centre, Washington DC.