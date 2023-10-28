Israel ‘reassessing diplomatic relations with Turkey’ over Erdogan comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israel ‘reassessing diplomatic relations with Turkey’ over Erdogan comments

By Press Association
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has issued increasingly strong statements against Israel (AP)
Israel is recalling its diplomats from Turkey over “increasingly harsh statements” coming from the government in Ankara, officials said.

The announcement came after Turkey’s President told a massive protest crowd in Istanbul that his government was preparing to declare Israel a “war criminal” due to its actions in the Gaza Strip.

Israel previously removed its diplomats out of Turkey for security reasons.

But Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen said on X that they were being ordered to pull out now for a reassessment of the ties between Turkey and Israel.

Mr Cohen’s statement suggested a move that could sever the newly restored diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Pro-Palestinian rally
Protesters in Istanbul wave Turkish and Palestinian flags while attending a rally to show their solidarity with the Palestinians (AP)

There was no immediate response from the Turkish foreign ministry.

Earlier on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the pro-Palestinian rally that attracted hundreds of thousands of participants that his country planned to formally accuse Israel of committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel, we will proclaim you as a war criminal to the world,” Mr Erdogan said, without elaborating on the mechanism he intended to employ or what the action would mean.

“We are making our preparations, and we will declare Israel to the world as a war criminal.”

His office would not comment on his statement.

The chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court has said an investigation opened in 2021 into alleged crimes in the Palestinian territories could analyse war crimes allegations from the current Israel-Hamas war.

Turkish leader at rally
In his remarks at the Istanbul protest, Mr Erdogan also held Western countries responsible for the more than 7,700 people the Hamas-led health ministry in Gaza said have been killed in the last three weeks.

He accused the West of failing to stop Israel’s intense bombing since militants from Hamas, the group that rules the Palestinian territory, smashed through the border and killed and kidnapped people in southern Israel on October 7.

Mr Erdogan’s initial reaction to the Israel-Hamas war was fairly muted. He urged both sides to end the hostilities.

Turkey said it was engaged in talks to try and secure the more than 220 hostages held by Hamas. It was not clear if those efforts were yielding any progress.

Istanbul rally
But the Turkish leader has stepped up his criticism of Israel in recent days, describing Israel’s actions in Gaza as verging on “genocide” and asserting that the Hamas militant group, considered a terrorist organisation by Israel, the United States and European Union, is a group fighting for the liberation of its lands and people.

Turkey has hosted several Hamas officials in the past.

Israel and Turkey appointed ambassadors to their respective countries last year, opening a new chapter in diplomatic relations following years of tensions.

In 2018, Turkey withdrew its ambassador from Israel and kicked out Israel’s ambassador to protest against the killing of dozens of Palestinians by Israeli gunfire in protests along the Gaza frontier.

Mr Erdogan, whose ruling party has roots in Turkey’s Islamic movement, has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians since coming into office in 2003.