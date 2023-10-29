Thousands join rally in Pakistan condemning Israeli attacks on Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Thousands join rally in Pakistan condemning Israeli attacks on Gaza

By Press Association
Thousands of people joined the massive protest (Fareed Khan/AP)
Thousands of people joined the massive protest (Fareed Khan/AP)

Thousands of supporters of Pakistan’s main politico-religious party rallied in the capital Islamabad on Sunday against Israel’s bombing of Palestinians in Gaza, chanting anti-American slogans and accusing the US of “backing the aggressor”.

The extreme right party, Jamaat-e-Islami, had announced a march from Islamabad’s famous Abpara intersection to the US embassy in the high-security diplomatic enclave.

However, stern action by the authorities the previous night forced the religious party to modify its programme and hold the rally in a major street well away from the protected area.

Police pulled down the party’s encampments on Saturday night, detaining the local leadership and dozens of supporters.

Pro-Palestinian protest
A girls condemns the killing of children amid the conflict in Gaza (Fareed Khan/AP)

Because of the plan announced by Jammat-e-Islami and the risk of violence, the US embassy issued an advisory for American citizens living in Islamabad and the surrounding area to “limit unnecessary travel on Sunday”.

It advised US citizens to avoid large public gatherings, to exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of a large gathering or demonstration, and to review personal security plans.

The Jammat-e-Islami supporters, including women and children, marched for a number of miles to reach the agreed venue. They held banners and posters with slogans opposing Israel and the United States and in support of the Palestinians.

Another religious party, Jamiat Ulema Islam, held a massive rally in the south-western city of Quetta, where its leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed solidarity and support for Gazans.

Also on Sunday, Aurat March, a women’s advocacy group, held protests in several cities against the plan announced by the Pakistani government to deport all illegal residents, including Afghans.

Pakistan protest
A separate protest condemned plans to deport all migrants who are in Pakistan illegally (KM Chaudary/AP)

Aurat March supporters gathered in small groups in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Multan to raise their voices in support of Afghan nationals facing the threat of deportation.

The Pakistani authorities have repeatedly said the action is not targeting Afghans specifically but all those living illegally in the country.

Pakistan recently announced plans to deport all migrants who are in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans, but said this would be implemented in a “phased and orderly manner”.

Islamabad said all migrants without valid papers, including the Afghans, have until October 31 to return to their home countries voluntarily, or face arrest and deportation.

This sent a wave of panic among those living in the country without approved documents and drew widespread condemnation from rights groups.

Activists say any forced deportation of Afghans will put them at a grave risk.