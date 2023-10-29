Numbers show deadly toll of Israel-Hamas war

The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority.
The fighting erupted on October 7 when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel.
Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighbourhoods.
Here is a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of October 27, sourced from the Gaza health ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups:
– 1,400 Number of Israelis killed
– 8,005 Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza
– 116 Number of Palestinians killed in West Bank
– 5,431 Number of Israelis injured
– 20,242 Number of Palestinians injured in Gaza
– 2,000 Number of Palestinians injured in the West Bank
– 250,000 Number of Israelis displaced
– 1.4 million Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza
– 239 Soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza