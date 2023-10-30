General Motors reaches deal with union that could end strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

General Motors reaches deal with union that could end strike

By Press Association
Spring Hill General Motors workers picket outside of the plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee (Nicole Hester/AP)
Spring Hill General Motors workers picket outside of the plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee (Nicole Hester/AP)

General Motors and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a six-week-old strike against Detroit carmaker, a person briefed on the deal said.

The deal follows the pattern set with Ford last week and Jeep maker Stellantis over the weekend.

The deals will last four years and eight months and include 25% general pay raises and cost of living adjustments.

Combined they bring the wage increase to over 30% over the life of the contract.

The deal is expected to be announced early on Monday.

The contract with GM will essentially be the same as the other two carmakers but will have differences.

GM was the last company to reach a deal, and the union added a factory in Tennessee to the strike list on Saturday in an effort to turn up the pressure.

The UAW reached tentative agreement last week with Ford and it wasted no time in hitting GM where it hurts financially,

Nearly 4,000 unionised workers on Saturday walked out of GM’s largest North American plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, hours after the deal with Stellantis was announced.

They join about 14,000 GM workers already striking at factories in Texas, Michigan and Missouri.

Spring Hill produces the engines for vehicles assembled at nine plants as far afield as Mexico, including Silverado and Sierra pickups.

It is a big money maker for GM that amplifies the company’s financial pain after workers walked off the job last week in Arlington, Texas, where full-size SUVs including the Tahoe and Suburban are produced.

Vehicles assembled at the Spring Hill plant now joining the strike include the electric Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Acadia and Cadillac crossover SUVs.

Presidents of the Ford union locals voted unanimously in Detroit on Sunday to endorse that tentative contract after UAW President Shawn Fain explained its details, the union tweeted.

As he explained the particulars to the full membership in a later livestream, Fain, along with Chuck Browning, the UAW vice president, said the deal represents a “historical inflection point” for reviving union power in an America where “we were being left behind by an economy that only works for the billionaire class”.

Strike
Sherry Barger pickets with other workers near the General Motors plant (Nicole Hester/AP)

“UAW members at Ford will receive more in straight general wage increases over the next 4 1/2 years than we have over the last 22 years combined,” MR Browning said.

Mr Fain called the deal “a turning point in the class war that has been raging in this country for the past 40 years.”

The Ford and Stellantis pacts, which would run until April 30, 2028, include 25% in general wage increases for top assembly plant workers, with 11% coming once the deal is ratified.

The Ford agreement revives cost-of-living adjustments that the UAW agreed to suspend in 2009 during the Great Recession.

At Stellantis, workers get cost-of-living pay that would bring raises to a compounded 33%, with top assembly plant workers making more than 42 US dollars per hour.

Top-scale workers there now make around 31 US dollars per hour.

Starting wages for new Stellantis hires will rise 67% including cost-of-living adjustments to over 30 US dollars per hour.

Temporary workers will get raises of more than 165%, while workers at parts centres will get an immediate 76% increase if the contract is ratified.

Like the Ford agreement, it will take just three years for new workers to get to the top of the assembly pay scale, the union said.

Similarly, the union won the right to strike over plant closures.

Bruce Baumhower, president of the local union at a large Stellantis Jeep factory in Toledo, Ohio, that had been on strike since September, said he expected workers to vote to approve the deal because of pay raises including the immediate 11% raise on ratification.

“It’s a historic agreement as far as I’m concerned.”

The UAW began targeted strikes against all three carmakers on September 15 after its contracts with the companies expired.

At the peak, about 46,000 UAW workers were on strike — about one-third of the union’s 146,000 members at all three companies.