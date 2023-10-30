CEO Pichai defends paying Apple and others to make Google default search engine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

CEO Pichai defends paying Apple and others to make Google default search engine

By Press Association
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Google chief executive Sundar Pichai has given evidence in the biggest US antitrust case in a quarter of a century, defending his company’s practice of paying Apple and other tech companies to make Google the default search engine on their devices.

Mr Pichai said the intent was to make the user experience “seamless and easy”.

The US Department of Justice contends that Google – a company whose very name is synonymous with scouring the internet – pays off tech companies to lock out rival search engines to smother competition and innovation.

The payments came to more than 26 billion dollars (£21.4 billion) in 2021, according to court documents the government entered into the record last week.

A person holding an iPhone showing the app for Google Chrome search engine
The trial began on September 12 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Google counters that it dominates the market because its search engine is better than the competition.

Mr Pichai, the star witness in Google’s defence, said on Monday that Google’s payments to phone manufacturers and wireless phone companies were partly meant to nudge them into making costly security upgrades and other improvements to their devices, not just to ensure Google was the first search engine users encounter when they open their smartphones or computers.

Google makes money when users click on advertisements that pop up in its searches and shares the revenue with Apple and other companies that make Google their default search engine.

The antitrust case, the biggest since the Justice Department went after Microsoft and its dominance of internet browsers 25 years ago, was filed in 2020 during the Trump administration.

The trial began on September 12 in US District Court in Washington DC.

US District Judge Amit Mehta is unlikely to issue a ruling until early next year.

If he decides Google broke the law, another trial will determine how to rein in its market power.

The company, based in Mountain View, California, could be stopped from paying Apple and other companies to make Google the default search engine.