Jude Bellingham wins Kopa Trophy at Ballon d’Or ceremony

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham won the 2023 Kopa Trophy (Michael Euler/AP)
Jude Bellingham’s meteoric rise continued as he was awarded the Kopa Trophy for the best player under the age of 21 in world football.

The Real Madrid and England midfielder picked up the trophy at the Ballon d’Or event in France, where the 20-year-old finished 18th for the main award.

Bellingham has hit 13 goals in 13 appearances since moving to Madrid in the summer, including a double to lead Real to victory in his first El Clasico against Barcelona on Saturday.

The Kopa Trophy was awarded for his form last season, when Bellingham helped Borussia Dortmund to finish second in the Bundesliga and starred for England at the World Cup in Qatar.

“I just want to thank everyone who has helped me get to this point – from Birmingham to Dortmund and now Real Madrid and the national team,” he said.

“Thanks for the support, it means a lot – and more to come.”

Bellingham was one of England's best players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Bellingham was one of England’s best players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. (Adam Davy/PA)

Former winners Gavi and Pedri – both of Barcelona – were in the top five, as was Bellingham’s Real Madrid team-mate Eduardo Camavinga.

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala came second, having roomed with Bellingham during their time together in the England youth set-up.

Bellingham had finished second in 2021, with Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho the only other England player to ever finish in the top three – taking second place in 2019 while at Dortmund.