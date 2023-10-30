Friends stars ‘utterly devastated’ by death of Matthew Perry

The cast of Friends have said they are “utterly devastated” by the death of their co-star Matthew Perry.

Best known for playing witty and sarcastic Chandler Bing on the hit US sitcom, Perry died aged 54 on Saturday.

He rose to fame alongside his fellow stars of the American sitcom – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

In a statement released to People magazine on Monday, his former co-stars said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew.

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

They added: “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”