Detroit Lions bounce back to beat Las Vegas Raiders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Detroit Lions bounce back to beat Las Vegas Raiders

By Press Association
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao after a 27-yard rushing touchdown (Paul Sancya/AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is pushed out of bounds by Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao after a 27-yard rushing touchdown (Paul Sancya/AP)

The Detroit Lions bounced back from last week’s heavy loss to the Baltimore Ravens to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-14.

Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 152 yards, grabbing the vital touchdown in the second half after the Raiders had got within two points.

The Lions, who now sit on top of the NFC North with a 6-2 record, had to make do with three field goals from Riley Patterson as they struggled to find the endzone.

Raiders Lions Football
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (Paul Sancya/AP)

Josh Jacobs did manage to score from three yards for the Raiders before Jared Goff, who threw for 272 yards, found Sam LaPorta from 18 yards for a 16-7 interval lead.

Goff was off target on his next drive, Marcus Peters returning an interception 75 yards after the interval to make it 16-14.

But Gibbs stretched the lead with his run from 27 yards, Riley Patterson adding a 52-yard field goal to increase the cushion.

The Raiders welcomed back starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from a back injury, but he was sacked six times and managed just 126 yards.