Family of Maine gunman warned police months before horror mass shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Family of Maine gunman warned police months before horror mass shooting

By Press Association
Law enforcement during the manhunt for Robert Card (Matt Rourke/AP)
Law enforcement during the manhunt for Robert Card (Matt Rourke/AP)

Authorities were repeatedly warned about the danger Maine gunman Robert Card posed to society in the months before his deadly rampage, authorities have revealed.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office has revealed Card, a 40-year-old US Army reservist, had managed to avoid detection by police, the FBI, and the government, despite numerous reports raised over a nearly seven-month period about his mental health and weapons skills.

His own family’s concerns about his mental health date back seven months.

Five months before he would conduct the deadliest mass shooting in the US state’s history, Card’s family warned local officials he was hearing voices.

Maine Shooting
Rain soaked memorials for those who died sit along the roadside by Schemengees Bar & Grille on Monday (Matt York/AP)

They were also told his mental health was once again rapidly deteriorating.

In July, he spent 14 days in a psychiatric hospital before being released.

The sheriff was advised he was a firearms instructor and had access to weapons.

Nearly three months ago, Card tried and failed to buy a silencer but was thwarted by a local gun shop owner who feared he might pose a danger to others.

But documents made public by the sheriff on Monday revealed repeated attempts to warn authorities fell through the cracks.

As per state documents, a deputy attended his home after a soldier from his reserve unit filed a report that he feared Card was “going to snap and commit a mass shooting” because he was hearing voices again.

The deputy went to Card’s home but could not locate him on numerous attempts.

Eventually, a statewide alert was issued to warn authorities that he was known to be “armed and dangerous”.

His army reserve unit then restricted weapons access and declared him “non-deployable”, barring him from checking out firearms, weaponry and the like.

Thirty-eight days after his weapons ban, Card opened fire in a busy bar and bowling alley, slaying 18.

He also earned the title of the person behind the 36th mass killing of 2023 in the US.

Card’s body was later found on Friday after a tense, two-day manhunt.

And, despite all the complaints raised about him, Card was found with a cache of weapons at a premises in the nearby town of Lisbon Falls.

Authorities believe they were all legally purchased.

Maine governor Janet Mills confirmed to the press on Monday that legislators will revisit state gun laws in response to the shootings and numerous instances of falling through the cracks of the current legislature.

Police are still refusing to confirm if Card’s mass slaying on Wednesday was a planned attack.