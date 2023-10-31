Cyprus suggests plan for ‘sea corridor’ of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cyprus suggests plan for ‘sea corridor’ of humanitarian aid to Gaza

By Press Association
Cyprus has suggested humanitarian aid could be shipped from Limassol to Gaza (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)
Cyprus is working out with partners in the European Union and the Middle East how to establish a sea corridor to deliver a stream of vital humanitarian aid to Gaza from the island’s main port of Limassol, authorities said Tuesday.

A senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to publicly discuss details of the proposal, said the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, “wasn’t opposed” to the idea pitched by President Nikos Christodoulides of Cyprus last week.

Gaza’s humanitarian needs have escalated after the Israel-Hamas war erupted following the Palestinian militant group’s surprise October 7 attacks in Israel which left nearly 1,400 Israelis dead and at least 240 taken hostage.

Israel retaliated with a military operation that has so far left more than 8,000 Palestinians dead.

Israel Palestinians
Palestinians search for survivors after an Israeli air strike (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

The underlying premise of Cyprus’ proposal is to have a constant flow of large quantities of assistance delivered by sea during what the official called “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting to enable aid to reach those in need.

“We want to be ready to start sending aid once a window of opportunity opens,” he said.

The official said the proposal has the support of many fellow EU member states including Ireland, Spain, France and the Netherlands, as well as Arab nations such as Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Jordan.

The US government and the Palestinian authority in the West Bank have also been apprised of the proposal.

Israel Palestinians
Palestinians in besieged Gaza are short of basic necessities including water, food and fuel (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

Mr Christodoulides is scheduled to speak to Mr Netanyahu by phone later on Tuesday.

“Everyone recognises the need for this corridor and that it is feasible,” the official said, adding that the need for even larger quantities of aid such as medical supplies, food and clothing will be more pressing as the Israeli offensive against Hamas in Gaza has been stepped up.

According to the official, Israel’s paramount concern is to ensure the aid does not contain anything that Hamas could weaponise. Israel also wants to make sure the content of containers is vetted before leaving Limassol.

Cyprus is also in contact with the Palestinian authorities to determine which aid is needed the most.

The official said they are ironing out logistical details including the key question of where the ships will dock to offload aid and which international agencies in Gaza will be tasked with distributing it.

Another issue is whether the supplies will be shipped by commercial or naval vessels.

“Cyprus is offering the geographical location, the infrastructure and the political will for this proposal to proceed,” the official said.