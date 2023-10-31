Robert De Niro shouts ‘Shame on you’ at former assistant during court case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robert De Niro shouts ‘Shame on you’ at former assistant during court case

By Press Association
In this courtroom sketch, Robert De Niro gives evidence in Manhattan federal court in New York (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
Actor Robert De Niro shouted “Shame on you” as he gave evidence in a New York courtroom, directing the comments towards his former executive assistant and vice president who is seeking millions of dollars after accusing her former boss of being abusive.

Graham Chase Robinson watched with her lawyers while Mr De Niro’s anger built as lawyer Andrew Macurdy pelted him with some tabloid-style accusations his client made about De Niro’s behaviour towards Ms Robinson as she served his needs, large and small, from 2008 until several months into 2019.

Ms Robinson, 41, is seeking 12 million dollars (£9.9 million) in damages for emotional distress and reputational harm that she claims has left her jobless and unable to recover from the trauma of her job.

She was being paid 300,000 dollars (£247,000) annually when she quit, frustrated by her interactions with Mr De Niro’s girlfriend and the effect she believed it was having on the actor.

Actor Robert De Niro arrives at court in New York
The jury is also considering evidence pertaining to a lawsuit Mr De Niro filed against Ms Robinson in which he claimed that she stole things from him, including five million points that could be used for airline flights.

Mr De Niro is seeking the return of three years of Ms Robinson’s salary.

Mr Macurdy asked Mr De Niro whether it was true that he sometimes urinated as he spoke to Ms Robinson on the telephone.

“That’s nonsense,” Mr De Niro answered. “You got us all here for this?”

Mr Macurdy told Mr De Niro he called Ms Robinson “b**** to her face”.

“I was never abusive, ever,” the actor snapped back, though he conceded that he might have used the word in conversations with her.

And the claim that he told Ms Robinson he preferred that she scratch his back rather than using a back scratching device drew another angry rebuke from Mr De Niro, who said it might have happened once or twice, but “never was with disrespect or lewdness”.

In this courtroom sketch, Robert De Niro, seated background right, is questioned by his lawyer Laurent Drogin, foreground, with Judge Lewis J Liman presiding, background centre, in Manhattan federal court in New York
Finally, he angrily looked towards Ms Robinson and shouted: “Shame on you, Chase Robinson!”

Quickly, he blurted an apology in a quieter voice, as he glanced towards Judge Lewis J Liman.

Mr De Niro, 80, has won two Oscars in a six-decade film career that has featured memorable roles in movies including The Deer Hunter and Raging Bull.

Currently, he is in Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon.