Middle Eastern nations issue stark warning as Israel bombs Gaza refugee camp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Middle Eastern nations issue stark warning as Israel bombs Gaza refugee camp

By Press Association
Damage after Israeli airstrikes at Jabaliya refugee camp on the outskirts of Gaza City (Abdul Qader Sabbah/AP Photo)
Damage after Israeli airstrikes at Jabaliya refugee camp on the outskirts of Gaza City (Abdul Qader Sabbah/AP Photo)

Three countries in the Middle East have decried Israel’s recent air strikes on Gaza City, with one striking an established refugee camp as its war on Hamas rebels continues.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) all issued statements shortly after the attack to condemn Israel and its leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, for attacking the camp.

The exact number of casualties is not clear; however, reports from one doctor within Gaza City claimed hundreds were killed and wounded in the attack.

Qatar described the strike as “a new massacre against the defenceless Palestinian people, especially women and children”, which is “a dangerous escalation in the course of confrontations”.

Saudi Arabia echoed Qatar’s sentiments, condemning its neighbouring nation of Israel in “the strongest terms” for its “inhumane … targeting of Jabaliya camp”.

The nation added: “The dangerous humanitarian conditions resulting from the continuous escalation cannot be justified at all, and sparing blood, protecting civilians, and stopping military operations are urgent priorities.”

The UAE issued its own stern diplomatic warning to Israel after only having normalised relations in 2020 after decades of historic mistrust and tension.

Israel Palestinians
Palestinians stand and others search for survivors after Israeli airstrikes at the Jabaliya refugee camp on Gaza City’s outskirts (Fadi Majed/AP)

The Arab nation said: “Indiscriminate attacks will result in irreparable ramifications in the region.”

As per the United Nations Relief Works Agency for Palestine, there are 116,011 refugees registered as living in the camp as of 2023.

That number, however, is expected to be higher as many of those who live there may not be registered with the UN agency.