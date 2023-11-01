Gaza City plunged into telecommunications blackout after latest Israeli attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gaza City plunged into telecommunications blackout after latest Israeli attack

By Press Association
A Palestinian man cries while holding a child who was found under the rubble (Mohammed Dahman/AP)
Gaza City has been plunged into another communications blackout early on Wednesday, as confirmed by two telecom providers.

Paltel Group and Jawwal reported a “complete disruption” of all phone, internet, and other communication networks within the Gaza blockade for the second time in five days.

The blackout comes weeks after Israel vowed it would lay siege to the Gaza Strip in the wake of the October 7 attacks by Hamas rebels.

Aid services have already stated that such blockades on communications make providing humanitarian services to civilians nearly impossible and risk making a dire situation for thousands of innocents far worse.

Israel Palestinians
Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya refugee camp (Abdul Qader Sabbah/AP)

The communications blackout comes hours after Israel fired a barrage of missiles at Gaza City which levelled apartments and businesses, left smoking craters in the earth, and razed refugee camps originally designed to house the most needy of people living within the walls of a shunned nation.

According to the World Health Organisation, two hospitals have also been damaged, as well as critical resources, including ambulances, in the attacks.

Additionally, all 13 hospitals operating in the north section of Gaza have received Israeli evacuation orders in recent days.

Medics have refused to do so as such a move would be a death sentence for their patients.

Shifa Hospital, the largest in the northern Gaza region, is also on the verge of running out of fuel, and there has been no electricity supply in weeks.

Israel is also blocking the entry of fuel to the strip to power generators for civilians, aid services and hospitals, claiming they want to prevent it from winding up in the hands of Hamas rebels.

It has allowed a limited amount of food, water, medicine and other supplies to enter from Egypt, though far less than what is needed, relief groups say.

More than half of the city’s 2.3 million Palestinians have fled their homes as Israeli forces advance through the strip, with many turning to hospitals or schools run by the UN for shelter.