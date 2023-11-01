New oil leak reported after stricken ferry off the Swedish coast is pulled free

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New oil leak reported after stricken ferry off the Swedish coast is pulled free

By Press Association
The grounded ferry Marco Polo and the tug Max are seen outside Horvik, southern Sweden (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)
A ferry that ran aground off southeastern Sweden and leaked oil into the Baltic Sea has been pulled free Wednesday and anchored nearby, the Swedish coastguard said, adding that a new oil leak has been discovered.

It was unclear how much oil had been leaked as Marco Polo, operated by TT-Line of Germany, was freed from its third grounding.

Authorities said the spill currently stretches more than three miles out at sea.

The plan was to inspect the ferry’s hull and pump out the remaining oil while anchored at sea.

Earlier, Sweden’s coastguard said it had suffered “extensive damage” and would eventually be tugged into the Swedish harbour of Karlshamn.

On October 22, Marco Polo was running between Trelleborg and Karlshamn when it touched ground, sustained damage and started leaking.

Coastguard personnel work on the clean-up after an oil leak from the grounded ferry Marco Polo on the coast of Horvik, southern Sweden
It continued under its own power before grounding a second time.

On Sunday, it slipped off the ground because of severe weather, drifted further out, got stuck for a third time and leaked more oil.

The 75 people on board, both passengers and crew, had been evacuated and the ferry was not at risk of sinking despite taking on water, the Swedish coastguard said.

The successive groundings released slicks of fuel that eventually reached the shores of Pukavik Bay near Solvesborg, some 70 miles north-east of Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city.

More than 500 birds are estimated to have been affected by the oil that washed on to the coast, Swedish public broadcaster SVT said.

The passenger ship Marco Polo is pulled in Djupekas, Sweden
Dozens of cubic metres of oil and oil waste have been removed so far.

Swedish news agency TT said that an estimated 50 cubic metres have been picked up.

The Swedish coastguard said it was not known how much oil that has been leaked from Marco Polo, but the damaged fuel tanks contained approximately 160 cubic metres of oil before the accident.

Swedish prosecutors have handed down fines to the captain and an officer who was in charge at the time of the grounding, saying they acted recklessly by relying on a faulty GPS.