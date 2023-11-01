Matthew Perry was happy and sober shortly before his death – Friends creator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matthew Perry was happy and sober shortly before his death – Friends creator

By Press Association
Friends creator Marta Kauffman has said Matthew Perry was ‘happy and chipper’ just weeks before his death (Ian West/PA)
Matthew Perry was “happy and chipper” and was sober and had given up smoking just weeks before his death, Friends creator Marta Kauffman has said.

The TV executive, who created the beloved sitcom with David Crane, spoke to the actor just two weeks before his death at the weekend at the age of 54, which sparked an outpouring of grief from fans around the world.

Discussing her last conversation with Perry, who shot to fame as Chandler Bing, Kauffman told US morning show Today: “It was great. He was happy, and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair.”

Reflecting on how she felt when she learned of his death, she said: “I was just in utter shock.

“My first impulse was to text him, honestly. And then deep sadness, so much sadness. It’s hard to grasp.

“You know, one minute he’s here and happy, and then poof. And doing good in the world, really doing good in the world.”

Perry was open about his battle with substance abuse and addiction and revealed in his recent memoir that he had spent millions of dollars trying to get sober, and had been to rehab at least 15 times.

He set up a sober living facility for men with similar issues and made it his mission to help others.

Friends co-creator Crane agreed with the actor’s prediction in the book that his death would be surprising but not shocking.

He said: “I would say that’s probably true. Given the journey he’d been on – and we were all aware of it – there was always a part that was kind of bracing for something like this.

“But it is still hard to believe… because he was such an alive person that it’s hard to believe he’s not here.”

Asked if Perry had any idea of the impact he had had, Crane said: “Given the response to the show and the last 30 years I’m sure he did, but at the same time I wonder, even knowing that, how much he was able to internalise it and find comfort in it.”

Matthew Perry death
Matthew Perry was found dead at the age of 54 (Ian West/PA)

Perry reunited on screen with his Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for a TV special in 2021, when Perry’s physical appearance sparked concern for many, including Kauffman.

She said: “Yes, I was concerned about him.

“Knowing that he’d been through everything he’d been through, and every time he had surgery they’re giving him opioids for pain, and the cycle starts over again.

“So, yes, I was concerned about what point in the cycle he was in that moment.”

However, Kauffman said she was delighted by how well he seemed to be doing during their last conversation.

“He seemed better than I had seen in a while,” she said. “I was so thrilled to see that, he was emotionally in a good place, he looked good, he quit smoking. He was sober.”