Joe Biden calls for ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war to get ‘prisoners’ out

US President Joe Biden has said he thinks there should be a humanitarian “pause” in the Israel-Hamas war in order to get “prisoners” out.

Mr Biden was speaking at a fundraiser for his 2024 re-election campaign when a protester interrupted him, calling for a ceasefire.

“I think we need a pause,” Mr Biden said in response. “A pause means give time to get the prisoners out.”

It comes as Israeli airstrikes hit apartment buildings in a Gaza refugee camp for the second day in a row, Palestinian officials said.

Damage caused by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, on Wednesday (Abed Khaled/AP)

The territory’s only functioning border post was opened to allow foreign passport holders to leave for the first time since war broke out over three weeks ago.

Al-Jazeera television, one of the few media outlets still reporting from northern Gaza, aired footage of devastation in the Jabaliya camp near Gaza City and of several wounded people, including children, being taken to a nearby hospital.

The Hamas-run government said the strikes killed and wounded many people but the exact toll is not yet known.

Al-Jazeera footage showed nearly identical scenes as the day before, with dozens of men digging through the grey rubble of demolished multistorey buildings in search of survivors.

The toll from Tuesday’s strikes was also unknown, though the director of a nearby hospital said hundreds were killed or wounded.

Israel said those strikes killed dozens of militants, including a senior Hamas commander involved in the militants’ bloody October 7 rampage that ignited the war, and destroyed militant tunnels beneath the buildings.

In a sign of increasing alarm over the war among Arab countries, Jordan on Wednesday recalled its ambassador from Israel and told Israel’s ambassador to remain out of the country.

Jordan, a key US ally, signed a peace deal with Israel in 1994, the second Arab country after Egypt to do so.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres “is appalled over the escalating violence in Gaza” including the killing of Palestinians by Israeli airstrikes in the Jabaliya refugee camp, his spokesman has said.

While welcoming the first medical evacuations of the most critically sick & injured from Gaza to Egypt, @WHO reiterates the urgent need to accelerate the flow of medical aid. Hospitals & healthcare staff must be protected. #NotATarget https://t.co/tEOovNs7cK — United Nations (@UN) November 1, 2023

“He condemns in the strongest terms, any killings of civilians,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Wednesday.

Mr Dujarric said: “The secretary-general reiterates that all parties must abide by international law, international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution.”

The UN chief also reiterated his call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages taken from Israel by Hamas, Mr Dujarric said, and he called again “for the entry of vital humanitarian assistance at a scale needed to meet the mounting needs of the Palestinian population”.

The strikes came as Israeli ground forces pushed to the outskirts of Gaza City, days after launching a new phase of the war that Israel’s leaders say will be long and difficult.

As when Israeli troops first pushed into Gaza in larger numbers over the weekend, internet and phone service was cut for several hours on Wednesday.

The isolated Palestinian enclave, home to 2.3 million people, is in the grip of a severe humanitarian crisis amid a siege imposed by Israel in the wake of the October 7 attack.

(PA Graphics)

More than half the population have fled their homes and supplies of food, medicine, water and fuel are running low. A territory-wide blackout has left hospitals reliant on generators that could shut down soon as Israel has barred all fuel imports.

The strikes in Jabaliya underline the anticipated surge in casualties on both sides as Israeli troops advance toward the outskirts of Gaza City and its dense residential neighbourhoods.

Israeli officials say Hamas’s military infrastructure, including hundreds of miles of underground tunnels, is concentrated in the city, which was home to some 650,000 people before the war.

Despite the deteriorating circumstances, no one has been allowed to leave Gaza, except for four hostages released by Hamas. Another captive was rescued by Israeli forces earlier this week. But a limited agreement appeared to have been reached on Wednesday.

The Palestinian crossing authority said more than 400 foreign passport holders would be permitted to leave for Egypt, as would some wounded people. Egypt, however, has said it will not accept an influx of Palestinian refugees because of fears Israel will not allow them to return to Gaza after the war.

Palestinians wait to cross into Egypt at Rafah on Wednesday (Fatima Shbair/AP)

Dozens of people could be seen entering the Rafah crossing, the only one currently operating, and ambulances carrying wounded Palestinians exited on the Egyptian side.

More than 80 Palestinians, out of many thousands wounded in the war, will be taken in for treatment, Egypt’s Health Ministry said, and a field hospital has been set up in an Egyptian town near the crossing.

Those who remain behind are contending with multiple crises, made worse on Wednesday by the communications blackout. The Palestinian telecoms company Paltel said internet and mobile phone services were gradually being restored in Gaza following a “complete disruption” that lasted several hours.

Internet-access advocacy group NetBlocks.org attributed both disruptions to “measures imposed by Israel”. Alp Toker, the director the group, said “service remains significantly below pre-war levels”.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said such blackouts make it harder for civilians to seek safety. “Even the potentially life-saving act of calling an ambulance becomes impossible,” said spokeswoman Jessica Moussan.

The Palestinian Health Ministry, meanwhile, said that Gaza’s only hospital offering specialised treatment for cancer patients was forced to shut down because of lack of fuel, leaving 70 cancer patients in a critical situation.

A heavily damaged apartment building following Israeli airstrikes at the Jabaliya refugee camp on Gaza City’s outskirts (Fadi Majed/AP)

The Palestinian death toll has reached 8,805, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, 130 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids. The figure is without precedent in decades of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them civilians killed in the initial Hamas rampage that started the fighting, also an unprecedented figure.

Palestinian militants also abducted around 240 people during their incursion and have continued firing rockets into Israel.

The Israeli military confirmed on Wednesday that nine soldiers have been killed in fighting in northern Gaza, bringing the total number of soldiers killed since the start of the ground operation to 11.

Israel has been vague about its operations in Gaza, but residents and spokesmen for militant groups say troops appear to be trying to take control of the two main north-south roads.

An estimated 800,000 Palestinians have fled south from Gaza City and other northern areas following Israeli orders to evacuate, but hundreds of thousands remain in the north.

Israel has allowed international aid groups to send more than 200 lorries carrying food and medicine to enter from Egypt over the past 10 days, but aid workers say it is not nearly enough.

An Israeli Apache helicopter fires flares over the Gaza Strip on Tuesday (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Israel has vowed to crush Hamas’s ability to govern Gaza or threaten it, while also saying it does not plan to reoccupy the territory, from which it withdrew soldiers and settlers in 2005. But it has said little about who would govern Gaza afterwards.

In congressional evidence on Tuesday, US secretary of state Antony Blinken suggested that “at some point, what would make the most sense is for an effective and revitalised Palestinian Authority (PA) to have governance and ultimately security responsibility for Gaza”.

Hamas drove the authority’s forces out of Gaza in a week of heavy fighting in 2007, leaving it with limited control over parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Palestinian support for the President Mahmoud Abbas has plunged since then, with many Palestinians dismissing the PA as little more than Israel’s police force because it helps suppress Hamas and other militant groups.

The war has meanwhile threatened to ignite more fighting on other fronts. Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group have traded fire daily along the border, and Israel and the US have struck targets in Syria linked to Iran, which supports Hamas, Hezbollah and other armed groups in the region.