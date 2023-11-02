Starbucks posts record revenue after opening hundreds of new stores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starbucks posts record revenue after opening hundreds of new stores

By Press Association
Starbucks has more than 38,000 stores worldwide (PA)
Starbucks has reported record revenue in its fourth quarter as it improved sales and efficiency at its existing stores and opened hundreds of new ones.

Revenue for the July-September period rose 11% to 9.4 billion US dollars (£7.7 billion). That surpassed Wall Street’s expectation of 9.3 billion dollars (£7.6 billion), according to analysts polled by FactSet.

The Seattle coffee giant opened 816 net new stores in the quarter, ending its fiscal year with more than 38,000 stores worldwide.

But the company said an ongoing revamp of its existing North American stores is also improving sales and making operations more efficient.

Starbucks coffee and food
The company announced the 450 million dollar (£370 million) revamp last autumn. It includes new work stations that cut the time and effort it takes to make iced drinks, which now make up 75% of US sales. The company is also installing new ovens and warmers for hot food.

Global same-store sales – or sales at stores open at least a year – rose 8%, also surpassing analyst forecasts for a 6.8% increase.

US same-store sales rose 8%, while same-store sales in China – the company’s second-largest market – rose 2%.

Net income jumped 39% to 1.2 billion dollars (£984 million), higher than Wall Street expectations.

Shares rose more than 6% in pre-market trading on Thursday.