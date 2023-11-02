What has gone wrong at Manchester United?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

What has gone wrong at Manchester United?

By Press Association
Manchester United’s miserable start to the season continued (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United’s miserable start to the season continued (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United have made their worst start to a season in 61 years and pressure is mounting on manager Erik ten Hag.

Here, the PA news agency has a look at what has gone wrong, the issues at play and what is next for the stumbling Red Devils.

– How has the campaign started for United?

Manchester United lost 3-0 at home to Newcastle in Wednesday's repeat of the Carabao Cup final
Manchester United lost 3-0 at home to Newcastle in Wednesday’s repeat of the Carabao Cup final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Dreadfully. Ten Hag’s side papered over the cracks with an unconvincing three-game winning streak, before two 3-0 home humblings in the space of four days brought them crashing down to earth.

Neighbours Manchester City could easily have won Sunday’s Old Trafford derby by a greater margin and the manner in which the holders bowed out of the Carabao Cup against Newcastle in the repeat of February’s final only compounded matters.

– How bad have United been?

Underwhelming, jumbled performances have led to results that make for grim reading.

The defeat to City meant United have lost five of their opening 10 Premier League matches – their most at the start of a league campaign since 1986-87.

Newcastle then inflicted their eighth defeat in 15 matches in all competitions, making it their worst start to a season since 1962-63.

– Are there any mitigating factors?

Manchester United have had to deal with numerous injuries this season
Manchester United have had to deal with numerous injuries this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Injuries have been a constant issue for United this season, with the defence particularly impacted by absentees.

That has unbalanced a side lacking confidence and depth, albeit to an extent few could have foreseen.

A tough early schedule did not help matters, nor has the off-field issues that have provided constant background noise.

The potential takeover process also continues to provide a major cloud over a club paying for the Glazers’ longstanding lack of effective leadership.

– What is the latest on the ownership?

Wholly unpopular since their leveraged buyout in 2005, there was hope the Glazer family would leave when United announced a strategic review last November.

But frustrated Sheikh Jassim recently pulled out of the interminable process, leaving Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking set to purchase around 25 per cent of the club.

The Ineos founder’s team are still awaiting updates and nothing has been formally finalised, but the deal would see them have a significant say in sporting matters.

There are certainly areas on the football side that need a shake-up and they will be keeping a close eye on the managerial situation.

– What has gone wrong under Ten Hag?

Erik ten Hag's side have dropped off markedly since winning the Carabao Cup in February
Erik ten Hag’s side have dropped off markedly since winning the Carabao Cup in February (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ten Hag ended United’s six-year wait for silverware by lifting the Carabao Cup in his first season, but the afterglow of that promising campaign has long since gone out.

The Dutchman rather concerningly given his successes with Ajax, has been unable to establish a clear playing style and his selections have at times been as iffy as some of his signings. Antony, for example, has got nowhere near to fulfilling his eye-watering price tag.

There have been reports of disquiet in the dressing room about the meticulous disciplinarian, who has banished Jadon Sancho from the first-team.

He said on Wednesday night that the misfiring team need to “stand up” and work “shoulder by shoulder”.

– What is next up for United?

Defiant Ten Hag called himself a “fighter” after the loss to Newcastle and needs to quieten growing questions over his position before into the international break.

There is little time to prepare for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Fulham, before United head to Copenhagen for a Champions League clash that could go a long way to deciding whether they progress from the group.

A home league match against promoted Luton follows before a November break that United can ill afford to limp into, especially with trips to Everton, Galatasaray and Newcastle immediately following.