It was amazing: Lewis Hall admits Newcastle win at Man Utd exceeded expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

It was amazing: Lewis Hall admits Newcastle win at Man Utd exceeded expectations

By Press Association
Lewis Hall helped Newcastle to victory at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lewis Hall helped Newcastle to victory at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lewis Hall says Newcastle wanted to “make a statement” at Manchester United but admits the comprehensive Carabao Cup victory at Old Trafford surpassed expectations.

Wednesday’s fourth-round tie was a repeat of February’s final and Eddie Howe’s men exacted some revenge with a famous first win at Old Trafford in a decade.

Miguel Almiron and Joe Willock goals either side of teenage left-back Hall’s volley completed a 3-0 victory that secured progress and a quarter-final trip to Chelsea next month.

Put to the summer signing that he could not have expected the trip to Old Trafford to turn out like that, the 19-year-old said: “No, definitely not.

Lewis Hall celebrates scoring Newcastle's second goal of the night
Lewis Hall celebrates scoring Newcastle’s second goal of the night (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I think when we had the meetings (Wednesday) morning and afternoon we obviously set out the way we wanted to play.

“Obviously it’s a big ground and United is a big club, so we wanted to come here and make a statement on the team and show what we’re about and how we can do well in this competition and hopefully go forward and win.”

It was a particularly special night for boyhood Newcastle fan Hall, who scored his first ever senior goal with a smart volley from just inside the box.

“It was amazing,” the full-back said. “As soon as I hit it I was in line with it, so I knew it had a chance and stuff.

“Honestly, I was over the moon. It is a bit difficult to describe, really, but I think you can see from my celebration how happy I was.

“It’s an amazing day for us all. I thought we put in a really, really good performance – everyone who played, all the subs that came on, which is kind of our season, really.

“We have a load of games so everyone’s involved and everyone’s always ready to play.”

Hall’s Newcastle-supporting dad was among the 7,000-plus away supporters at Old Trafford, where the teenager made a memorable second start since joining on an initial season-long loan from Chelsea.

“It was a big change for me in my life,” he told NUFC TV, as attention now turns to Saturday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at St James’ Park.

“Obviously I’ve lived at home my whole life so moving away was a difficult decision, but obviously I’ve been a boyhood fan of Newcastle, as well as my family.

“I felt the club was going in a really good direction. I’d obviously spoken to the manager and stuff, so I was really, really looking forward to joining.

“So far it’s been really good. I think it’s difficult when you’re not playing but every day I’m training, I’m enjoying it.

“I’m just trying to work my hardest and do what I can so then when I am called upon I can take my chances.”