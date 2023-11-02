Opposition politicians throw firecrackers and chairs in parliament protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opposition politicians throw firecrackers and chairs in parliament protest

By Press Association
Opposition lawmakers set off a smoke bomb in the Albanian parliament as part of a protest (AP Photo)
Albanian opposition lawmakers on Thursday caused a commotion in parliament, trying to disrupt a session in protest against what they say is increasingly authoritarian rule by the governing Socialists.

Democratic lawmakers blocked left-wing Socialists of Prime Minister Edi Rama from taking their seats and stacked chairs on top of each other in the central hall.

The Democrats threw smoke firecrackers and even pushed and shoved some of the Socialists.

However, the session in the 140-member chamber later went ahead and 73 Socialist lawmakers voted in favour of 21 draft laws.

Opposition lawmakers throw chairs into a pile during a parliamentary session in Tirana (AP Photo)

Sali Berisha, leader of one group in the heavily divided centre-right Democratic Party, described the melee in parliament as a “temporary strike” and said the Democrats would continue with such actions as long as “the shameful parliament” keeps ploughing ahead.

“They did not respect our strike,” he said of the Socialists.

The parliament disturbances first started two weeks ago, two days before prosecutors accused Mr Berisha of the Democratic Party of corruption because of a land-buying scheme that is now under legal investigation in the capital of Tirana.

The prosecutors in the case allege the 79-year-old Mr Berisha granted financial favours to his son-in-law, 50-year-old Jamarber Malltezi.

Mr Berisha last month said the prosecutor’s office in charge of cases against senior officials or major cases had ordered him not to leave the country.

Mr Malltezi has been arrested on corruption and money laundering charges. The prosecution claims he exploited Mr Berisha’s position as prime minister to buy land in Tirana owned by private citizens and the country’s defence ministry and build 17 apartment buildings.

Mr Berisha has said that both he and Mr Malltezi are innocent, and claims the case is politically motivated and that his opponent, Rama, is behind it.

Post-communist Albania has struggled to fight corruption, which has impeded the country’s democratic, economic and social development.