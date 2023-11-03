FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers

By Press Association
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, right, testifies as Judge Lewis Kaplan, upper left, presides during Bankman-Fried’s trial in Manhattan federal court (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
A federal jury convicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday of fraud charges accusing him of stealing about 10 billion dollars (£8.2 billion) from customers and investors in what a prosecutor says was one of the biggest frauds in US history.

The verdict came quickly after a Manhattan federal court jury began deliberating mid-way through the afternoon.

Bankman-Fried, 31, could face decades in prison after prosecutors said he cheated thousands of customers of billions of dollars before the collapse of his companies in November, 2022.

Bankman Fried FTX
Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at court on Friday, August 11 (Bebeto Matthews/AP, File)

Prosecutors said he spent the money on investments, real estate, promotions for his cryptocurrency exchange and political contributions.

He was extradited from the Bahamas to the United States in December.

Originally freed on a 250 million-dollar personal recognisance bond to live with his parents in Palo Alto, California, he was jailed in August after Judge Lewis A Kaplan concluded that he had tried to tamper with possible trial witnesses.

The verdict came after a month-long trial in which three of his former fellow top executives pleaded guilty to fraud charges and testified against him.

Bankman-Fried testified for three days, telling the jury he did not commit fraud.

After his arrest last year, US attorney Damian Williams said the fraud was one of the largest in US history.