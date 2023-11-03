Man Utd midfielder Casemiro sidelined for ‘several weeks’ with hamstring injury By Press Association November 3 2023, 12.15pm Share Man Utd midfielder Casemiro sidelined for ‘several weeks’ with hamstring injury Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/world/6246610/man-utd-midfielder-casemiro-sidelined-for-several-weeks-with-hamstring-injury/ Copy Link Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is set for a spell on the sidelines (Nick Potts/PA) Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been ruled out for “several weeks” with a hamstring injury. After missing three matches, the 31-year-old captained Erik ten Hag’s side on his return against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. Casemiro was replaced at half-time of the 3-0 defeat and United have now confirmed he will miss a key run of fixtures. ℹ️ @Casemiro has been ruled out for several weeks.#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 3, 2023 The club said in a statement: “Casemiro will be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered during our Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday. “The Brazilian midfielder was withdrawn at half-time due to the issue, and subsequent assessment has revealed a strain that will keep him out for a number of weeks.”