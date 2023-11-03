Amazon founder Jeff Bezos moving from Seattle to Miami

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos moving from Seattle to Miami

By Press Association
Jeff Bezos (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jeff Bezos (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Jeff Bezos is leaving Seattle, where the billionaire founded Amazon in a garage nearly three decades ago.

In a Thursday night Instagram post, the 59-year-old announced plans to return to Miami — where he spent his high school years — to be closer to his parents and his partner Lauren Sanchez.

Mr Bezos stepped down as the chief executive of Amazon, still based in Seattle, almost three years ago and said in his social media post that operations for his rocket company, Blue Origin, are “increasingly shifting” to Cape Canaveral, about miles north of Miami.

“As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me,” he wrote, noting that he has lived in Seattle longer than anywhere else.

Seattle has been Mr Bezos’s home since 1994, when he started Amazon in his garage.

Thursday’s Instagram post included his brief video tour of Amazon’s humble first office, with his father behind the camera.

“It doesn’t take long to tour the offices of Amazon-dot-com Inc,” a young Mr Bezos says in the video, pointing to his desk, a fax machine, and a long orange extension cord to supply the room with additional power.

Mr Bezos, one of the wealthiest people in the world, has lavish properties in Miami, which has already attracted some other big names in tech over recent years.

Last month, Bloomberg News reported that he had bought a mansion in South Florida’s “Billionaire Bunker” for 79 million dollars (£64 million), just two months after buying a neighbouring estate for 68 million dollars (£55 million).

Both mansions are in Indian Creek, an exclusive man-made barrier island in Miami, where celebrity neighbours include American football great Tom Brady, and Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.

Mr Bezos stepped down as chief executive of Amazon in early 2021, citing the desire to devote more time to philanthropy and other projects, but he still has broad influence over Amazon as executive chairman and the company’s biggest shareholder.