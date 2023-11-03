Eric Trump tells trial he relied on accountants for financial statement accuracy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eric Trump tells trial he relied on accountants for financial statement accuracy

By Press Association
Eric Trump in court (Dave Sanders/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Eric Trump in court (Dave Sanders/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Eric Trump has told a court he relied on accountants to ensure the accuracy of financial statements that authorities say fraudulently exaggerated his father’s wealth and the value of his assets to deceive banks and insurers.

In the witness box for a second day in the civil fraud case brought by New York attorney general Letitia James, the witness was pressed about what steps he took to verify information before signing documents certifying to lender Deutsche Bank that his father’s financial statements were correct.

He insisted he would never sign something that was inaccurate.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump is expected in court next week (Michael Wyke/AP)

“I relied on one of the biggest accounting firms in the country. And I relied on a great legal team. And when they gave me comfort that the statement was perfect, I was more than happy to execute,” he said.

Eric Trump’s comments echoed those of his brother, Donald Trump Jr, whose evidence earlier this week appeared to be laying groundwork to blame any irregularities in the financial statements on the Trump Organisation’s long-time external accountant Donald Bender.

Mr Trump Jr told the court that the company “relied heavily on” Bender as “a point person for just about anything we did, accounting-wise”.

Ms James’s lawsuit alleges that Donald Trump, his company and senior executives, including Eric and Donald Jr, conspired to exaggerate his wealth by billions of dollars on his financial statements. The documents were given to banks, insurers and others to secure loans and make deals.

Donald Trump Jr
Donald Trump Jr (Alec Tabak/New York Post/AP)

Another executive of his father’s company told the court that Eric Trump was on a video call about his father’s financial statement as recently as 2021. The family and company were aware by then that Ms James’s office was looking into the statements. But Eric Trump reiterated on Friday that he had no memory of the call.

“I get thousands of calls,” he said, adding that he picks up his phone at 5am and puts it down at midnight.

Earlier in the trial, appraiser David McArdle said Eric Trump took an active interest a decade ago in appraisals of some Trump-owned properties, including a golf course where the family envisioned 71 high-end town houses in New York’s suburban Westchester County.

In an email at the time, Mr McArdle said that “Eric Trump has lofty ideas on value”, assuming the town houses would easily sell for 1,000 dollars per square foot.

Eric Trump
Eric Trump addresses journalists after walking from the courtroom (Craig Ruttle/AP)

The Trump son has said that he barely remembers Mr McArdle, but added: “I think a thousand dollars per square foot would absolutely be achievable, yes.”

The villas were never built.

Donald Trump and other defendants — including Donald Jr and Eric — deny any wrongdoing. The former president has called the case a “sham”, a “scam” and “a continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time”.

The civil lawsuit is separate from four criminal cases the former president is facing while he campaigns to retake the White House next year.

The former president is expected to follow his sons into the witness box on Monday. His daughter Ivanka is also scheduled to give evidence next week after an appeals court late on Thursday denied her request to delay her evidence.