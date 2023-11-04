Water supplies critical as Gazans living on two pieces of bread per day, says UN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Water supplies critical as Gazans living on two pieces of bread per day, says UN

By Press Association
A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by Israeli airstrikes in the Jabaliya refugee camp (Abed Khaled/AP)
The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees has revealed how dire the situation is in the Gaza Strip as Israel continues to lay siege to the hemmed-in enclave.

Thomas White, the Gaza director for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), said the average Gazan is living on two pieces of Arabic bread made from flour UN stockpiles.

The UNRWA is supporting about 89 bakeries across Gaza, which aims to supply food to 1.7 million people.

But, he said in a video briefing from Gaza that “now people are beyond looking for bread. It’s looking for water”.

Israel Palestinians Netanyahu Blame Game
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a humanitarian pause (Abir Sultan/AP)

UN deputy Mideast coordinator Lynn Hastings, who is also the humanitarian co-ordinator for the Palestinian territories, said only one of three water supply lines from Israel is operational.

“Many people are relying on brackish or saline groundwater, if at all,” she said.

During their briefing to the UN’s 193 member nations, humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said intense negotiations are still underway between Israel, Egypt, the United States and the United Nations on allowing fuel to enter Gaza.

Fuel, he said, is essential for the functioning of institutions, hospitals and the distribution of water and electricity.

Mr Griffiths said: “We must allow these supplies reliably, repetitively and dependently into Gaza.”

Ms Hastings added that backup generators, essential to keep hospitals, water desalination plants, food production facilities and other essential services operating, “are one by one grinding to a halt as fuel supplies run out”.

Mr White pointed to other major problems.

Sewage is not being treated and instead is being pumped into the sea, he said.

He added: “But when you speak to municipal workers, the reality is once their fuel runs out, that sewage will flow in the streets.”

Mr White has travelled the length and breadth of Gaza in the last few weeks and described the place as a “scene of death and destruction” where no place is safe.

Palestinian UN ambassador Riyad Mansour said a ceasefire is essential to save lives.

Mr Mansour added that “almost 50% of all the structures in the Gaza Strip” have been destroyed by Israel, and the situation for Palestinians “is beyond comprehension and beyond description”.

“It requires all of us to do everything that we can to stop it,” he said.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed back against growing pressure for a humanitarian pause in its war on Hamas to protect civilians and get more aid into Gaza, saying there will be no temporary ceasefire until all hostages are released.