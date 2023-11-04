Blinken tries to gain support for post-conflict Gaza as war intensifies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Blinken tries to gain support for post-conflict Gaza as war intensifies

By Press Association
Antony Blinken has met Lebanese caretaker PM Najib Mikati (Jonathan Ernst/pool photo via AP)
Antony Blinken has met Lebanese caretaker PM Najib Mikati (Jonathan Ernst/pool photo via AP)

US secretary of state Antony Blinken has stepped up his frantic diplomacy, trying to build support for planning a post-conflict future for Gaza as he continued his second urgent mission to the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas conflict began.

A day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pointedly snubbed Mr Blinken’s blunt warning that Israel risks losing any hope of an eventual peace deal with the Palestinians unless it eases the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he met senior Jordanian and other Arab officials in Amman.

They remain angry and deeply suspicious of Israel as it intensifies its war against Hamas.

Mr Blinken first met Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati, whose economically and politically ravaged country is home to Hezbollah – an Iranian-backed force hostile to Israel.

The US has grave concerns that Hezbollah, which has already stepped up rocket and cross-border attacks on northern Israel, will take a more active role in the conflict.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah gave his first major speech since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel that sparked the war, but did not forecast his group’s greater involvement despite professing it was not perturbed by US.attempts to deter it.

Mr Blinken thanked Mr Mikati for his leadership “in preventing Lebanon from being pulled into a war that the Lebanese people do not want”, said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller. Mr Blinken also discussed US efforts to secure humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza, Mr Miller said.

Neither Mr Blinken nor Mr Mikati spoke to reporters at the top of their meeting in an Amman hotel.

Nor did Mr Blinken speak publicly as he posed for pictures with Qatar’s foreign minister, whose country has emerged as the most influential interlocutor with Hamas and has been key to negotiating the limited release of hostages held by the group as well as convincing it to allow foreign citizens to leave Gaza and cross into Egypt.

Antony Blinken meeting Qatari PM and minister of foreign affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani
Antony Blinken also met Qatari PM and minister of foreign affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani (Jonathan Ernst/pool photo via AP)

Mr Blinken was then set to meet the head of the United Nations agency in charge of assisting Palestinian refugees. The UNRWA has said dozens of its staff have been killed in Israeli air strikes and is running critically low on necessary supplies such as food, medicine and fuel.

Later, Mr Blinken will hold group talks with the foreign ministers of Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and the chair of the PLO executive committee.

All parties have denounced Israel’s tactics against Hamas, which they say constitutes unlawful collective punishment of the Palestinian people.

Mr Blinken will also see King Abdullah II of Jordan, whose country this week recalled its ambassador to Israel and told Israel’s envoy not to return to the country until the Gaza crisis was over.

Still, the Arab states have so far resisted American suggestions that they play a larger role in crisis, expressing outrage at the civilian toll of the Israeli military operations but believing Gaza to be a problem largely of Israel’s own making.

Antony Blinken sits onboard the plane during his visit to Israel
Antony Blinken is trying to build support for planning a post-conflict future for Gaza (Jonathan Ernst/pool photo via AP)

The leaders meeting Mr Blinken were convened by Jordanian foreign minister Ayman al-Safadi, who said the gathering was organised “in the context of their efforts aimed at stopping the Israeli war on Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe it is causing”, Jordan’s foreign ministry said.

Still, US officials believe Arab backing – no matter how modest – will be critical to efforts to not only ease the worsening conditions in Gaza but also to lay the groundwork for what would replace Hamas as the territory’s governing authority if and when Israel succeeds in eradicating it.

However, ideas on Gaza’s future governance are few and far between, with Mr Blinken and other US officials offering a vague outline that it might include a combination of a revitalised Palestinian Authority – which has not been a factor in the territory since 2007 – international organisations and potentially a peacekeeping force.

US officials acknowledge these ideas have been met with a distinct lack of enthusiasm.